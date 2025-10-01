PM Modi greets the role of a century RSS in the construction of the nation





New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for his longtime commitment to the construction of the nation on Wednesday. He said the RSS had helped feed and strengthen countless lives over the years. Speaking during the celebrations of the Centenary of RSS in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said: “Like human civilizations flourish along the banks of powerful rivers, hundreds of lives have flourished and prospered along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since its training, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a big goal. Prime Minister Modi said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded 100 years ago on Vijayadashami, was not a coincidence, stressing the symbolism of the Festival of the Victory of Good on Evil, the Truth about Lies and Light on Obscurity. “… Tomorrow is Vijayadashmi, a festival which symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the victory of justice over injustice, the victory of the truth over lies and the victory of light over darkness … The creation of RSS as an organization in this big day 100 years ago, was not a coincidence,” said PM. He paid tribute to the founder of RSS, KB Hedgewar, praising his dedication to national service. “It is the fortune of volunteers of our generation that we have the opportunity to attend such a great opportunity that the year of the Centenary of Sangh. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi published a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a coin highlighting RSS contributions to the nation during the organization's centenary celebrations. “… This play from Rs 100 to the national emblem on one side, and on the other side, there is an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in` Varad Mudra '', and Swayamsevaks bowing in front of it with dedication. It is the first time in the history of independent India that an image of Bharat Mata is shown on our money … The special postal timbre launched today … Swayamsevaks also proudly participated in the Republic's day parade. He said that the various suborganizations within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) work for different aspects of life without contradiction with each other, stressing that the objective and the shared essence of all RSS units are “first national”. “Different organizations within the RSS serve the nation by working for each part of life … The RSS also has many suborganizations, but not two suborganizations within the organization contradict or have divisions with each other. The goal and the essence of all suborganizations within the RSS are the same country,” said PM Modi. Also read :: Tilak spoke with coach Salam Bayash from Dubai at a crucial time Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was created as a voluntary organization in order to promote cultural conscience, discipline, service and social responsibility of citizens.

