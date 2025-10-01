James Starkie: The policy of reform on indefinite leave to stay is not racist, it is simply unfair

James Starkie is a founding partner at Communications Consultancy 5654 & CO. He worked on your leave in 2016 and was special advisor at Theresa Mays and Boris Johnsons Premierships.

Having worked on voting leave and in two conservative governments as a special advisor, I have rarely been called weak with regard to immigration.

But even I was surprised by a recent reform of the ad to review existing indefinite leave holders to stay (ILR). Although the announcement came with several clarifications, as is now typical of a large part of the reform policy, the essential seems to be the existing status of the ILR will be deleted with a new status not yet defined, many important rights important in the process.

Now that does not mean that the system is perfect or does not need a major reform. However, let us exhibit a key principle which should be at the heart of any system, and is indeed at the heart of the debate on immigration: equity.

If there is a set of British values, then equity is surely a heart that we all hold in particular the conservatives.

Addressing those who lead discussion groups with the public, politicians striking at the doors and the oldest of the country's newspapers, it is a comment that happens repeatedly. How can we withdraw the payment of people's winter fuels, reduce services and set up taxes when spending millions of hotels and benefits for people who have entered the country illegally? It's just not fair.

How can people enter by an illegal path and quickly get entitled to benefits and access to housing? It's just not fair.

This equity problem is at the heart of public frustration with current immigration levels and the question of small boats.

The Prime Minister labeled the reforms of the Racist ILR. It is also false.

Trying to close a valid debate by labeling racist people did not work during the referendum and this will not work now. It also does not make sense, work seeks to tighten immigration policy, as shown by the proposals written under the new secretary at the House of the hard line, Shabana Mahmood. Rather than resorting to accusations of racism, work should plead in case of equity. Throwing these accusations will only alienate Starmer further from the public and will make him appear as if he considered any discussion on immigration as intrinsically racist.

What people want is a fair system: the one where you cannot illegally enter the country and enjoy the same access to the NHS and the advantages as everyone. The one where people who come here legally contribute to the company through hard work and the payment of taxes. The one where the rules are followed.

Which brings me back to the policy of reforms. Many of those who would be affected by the abolition of the ILR have respected the rules, they contribute and yet now be withdrawn from the country. It's just not fair.

This is the attack that should have been deployed by work, and even the conservative party. The Yougov survey has shown that 58% of the public opposed the abolition of ILR for existing holders and that only 29% support it. When we see case studies on nurses, doctors and teachers who hold the ILR, I suspect that the opposition to this terrible policy will develop, not shrink.

If we want to approach the question of migration, equity must be at the center of it.

An equitable immigration system must not only approach those who abuse the system, but reward those who respect the rules. We must punish those who come to the United Kingdom illegally, we must expect all those who contribute, and when they do it, they should be treated with respect.

Everything else is just cricket.