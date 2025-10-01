



Jairam Ramesh and PM Narendra Modi (images / agencies) New Delhi: Chief of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for being silent on the current Gaza War, calling it extreme moral cowardice.In an article on X, Ramesh said, the PM has maintained a complete silence on the horrible atrocities that led to the murder of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza. It is an extreme moral cowardice and a total betrayal of everything that India has defended. Trump Reputte PM Modis PM Modis Message supporting the Gaza Peace Plan at 20 points, Hamas still responding Ramesh alleged that to appease President Donald Trump and solidarity with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump a new 20 -point plan for Gaza, while fundamental and disturbing questions remain. . He also raised four fundamental questions about the United States initiative: Where are the people of Gaza proposed in the governance system? Where is the roadmap for a full Palestinian state? How long the United States and Israel will they continue to ignore Palestinian state – Who has already been recognized by 157 members of the UN with India having paved the way in November 1988? Where is the responsibility of the genocide that has been carried out in Gaza in the past twenty months? Congress supports Ramesh, calls for the Palestinian state

Meanwhile, the head of the Congress, Pawan Khera, supported the criticisms of Jairam Rameshs. In an article on X, he wrote that any plan that undermines the Palestinian people agency in the long term and does not guarantee the responsibility of the genocide that they have endured since 2023 deserves contempt and condemnation. . Khera added that real justice can only be restored by establishing the Palestinian state and warned that everything else is just a simple smoke screen to perpetuate the occupation. The PM Modi welcomes Trumps Gaza Plan: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Trumps, the announcement of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict.In an article on X, he wrote: We welcome the announcement by President Donald J Trump of a full plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable path to peace, security and long -term development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the region of Western Asia. . The Prime Minister has expressed the hope that all those concerned will meet behind the initiative of President Trumps and will support this effort to end conflicts and ensure peace. Trump-Netanyahu plan at 20 points: Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the plan on Monday. The 20-point proposal provides for an immediate cease-fire, the release of hostages, the protection of civilians on both sides and stronger regional cooperation with international surveillance to ensure compliance. It is not clear if Hamas will accept the conditions.Trump described it as a detailed step step by step aimed at putting an end to the conflict and restoring stability. India was one of the first countries to recognize a Palestinian state in 1988 and also supported a two -state solution to the UN.Since the start of the almost three -year war, more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gazas Ministry of Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/moral-cowardice-congress-attacks-pm-modi-for-backing-trumps-gaza-plan-raises-4-disturbing-questions/articleshow/124258446.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos