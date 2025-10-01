Jokowi joined the Bloomberg Advisory Council, an expert: it is the momentum of foreign investors





Professor of the Faculty of Economics and Activity (February) Airlangga University, Prof. Rossanto Dwi Handoyo, SE, M.Sc., Ph.D … Photo: Special.

telusur.co.id -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, again stole the attention of the international public after being officially appointed member of the World Advisory Council Bloomberg News Economy. This appointment confirms the important role of Jokowi in the global economic sphere, since Bloomberg is one of the most influential economic and financial media in the world. Bloomberg is often the main reference for businessmen, investors and economic decision -makers in reading world trends and dynamics. Jokowi's participation in the Advisory Council has also collected a positive response from academics. The professor of the Faculty of Economics and Affairs (February) Airlangga University, Professor Rossanto Dwi Handoyo, SE, M.SC., Ph.D., estimated that the appointment of Jokowi was a form of international appreciation of his history in Indonesia, in particular in the economic field. “This stage of Bloomberg shows Jokowi's progress in the progressive economic field in the global arena. As we know, it has become one of the heads of state who managed to stabilize the country's economy during the period of COVID-19 and has become the face of the economy of the developing country which continued to show good progress,” said Professor Rosanto. Professor Rosanto said that Jokowi's presence at the Bloomberg Advisory Council could provide concrete economic advantages to Indonesia, in particular in terms of increased confidence of the investor and the global exhibition to the national economy. “Jokowi's junction can bring additional value to Indonesia, such as the increase in investors' confidence in the national economy. Bloomberg sees the economic growth of Indonesia which continues to increase and can be an attraction for foreign investors, especially in the midst of global economic instability due to the economic policy of the United States,” he said. In addition, Professor Rosanto said it was a strategic impulse that was to be used by the government to attract foreign investment as much as possible. He suggested that the government immediately develops concrete and progressive policies. “The government can do plan By offering investments in certain areas such as mining, plantations and other fields. Support for a good investment climate must also continue to be improved, such as a clear license and the harmonization between central and regional governments that support foreign investments in Indonesia, “he concluded.

