The duty to secure Gaza Peace first comes across the Islamic world, then the global community: Turkish president





Istanbul Ensuring that the Palestinians obtain the lasting peace they deserve is first of all the duty of the Islamic world of Gaza, then the world president, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday when the new legislative year of the Turkish parliament is opened. Erdogan stressed that Parliament “succeeded in the Gaza test with pride”, adding that it did it “in a way worthy of our history and our national character”. He said that the most powerful response to the current actions in Israel in Gaza had resurrected from the parliamentary chamber, highlighting Türkiye's vocal position on the humanitarian crisis. The president promised that Türkiye will continue his struggle until a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem while his capital is established along the borders of 1967. Erdogan’s remarks occurred only a few days after US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20 -point plan to end the War of Israel against Gaza. The plan calls for exchanges of prisoners, the complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the formation of a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave. A path to self -determination and the Palestinian state are described in the plan as a possibility – but not a guarantee. Gaza “Gaza has enough blood, tears and destruction. This shame must end immediately,” said Erdogan, calling for an immediate stop to violence in the besieged enclave. The president also declared that the firm position of Türkiye on Gaza would make the country “a moral lighthouse of his time”, leaving a sustainable brand in history. He congratulated the Palestinian people, saying: “Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are the witnesses closest to Türkiye's efforts” and “know very well what we have done”. “We have never abandoned the brave sons of Gaza who heroically resisted the invasive forces that attacked their land with the most modern weapons in the world,” he added. The president also reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to defend Palestinian rights and Jerusalem, claiming that the country would persist in these efforts to its “last breath”. Citing a slogan for a free Palestine, he also expressed the hope of a future of peace and security, saying: “I sincerely hope that we will see a bright future when peace, tranquility and security prevail, from the river to the sea.” Syria Turning to Syria, Erdogan said: “We have always supported the territorial integrity of Syria and continue to strongly oppose all the plans to partition the country.” He warned that if diplomatic efforts fail, Türkiye will not allow a repetition of past events in Syria. Bashar Assad, the leader of Syria for almost 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath party regime, which has been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

