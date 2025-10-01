“Sikhs families have taken refuge”: PM Modi on RSS and the 1984 massacre “





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Centennial celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi on Wednesday and praised the Swayamsevaks for their help to the Sikhs during the 1984 riots. He said that during the riots, many Sikhs families took refuge in the houses of RSS Swayamsevaks. (Ani) In 1984, during the Sikh massacre, many Sikhs families took refuge in the houses of RSS Swayamsevaks (volunteers or members). This is the nature of the Swayamsevaks, “he said. The Prime Minister also said that former president Pranab Mukherjee was greatly influenced by the simplicity and dedication of the RSS, when he visited Nagpur. During the punjab floods and tragedies that hit Himhal, Uttarakhand and Wayanad, Swayamsevaks were the first to reach and provide help. The world has seen the courage and service of the RSS during the cocovated pandemic, he added. Read also | The great praise of the PM for the RSS centenary: example of sacrifice, national building ' What happened in 1984? The 1984 anti-sikhs riots broke out after the assassination of Indira Gandhi then by his two bodyguards Sikh. Thousands of sikhs were killed in the riots, Delhi being the most struck city, followed by Kanpur. Crowds have led brutal attacks, murders and a criminal fire in Delhi and other parts of India. PM reveals an RSS special stamp and a room The Prime Minister also published a special postage stamp and a commemorative piece during the event. THE 100 pieces presents the national emblem on one side and on the other side, it represents a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while the Swayamsevaks are shown to bow before it in devotion and dedication, he said. For the first time in the history of independent India, the image of Bharat Mata was presented on the Indian currency, which marks a moment of great pride and historical importance, he added. Countrys woe that: Congress reacts to MODIS PM remarks In an article on X, the Congress Party reacted to the declarations of the Modis PM and said that it is the unhappiness of the country that the workers of a community and hateful organization as the RSS directly direct the government. The RSS, which today teaches the ABC of nationalism in the country, has not participated in any anti-British movement (like the civil disobedience movement of 1930 or the Movement of Le India of 1942) since its creation in 1925, has read the post.

