How Uktrkiye's defense partnership resumes European security





Since the 2000s, the United Kingdom has taken important measures to strengthen its relationship with Trkiye, recognizing it as an important economic partner. In this context, the United Kingdom began to continue defense collaboration With Trkiye, reporting a strategic change in its foreign policy. In the immediate consequences of July 15, 2016, coup attempt Orchestrated by the terrorist organization Feto, the United Kingdom distinguished himself of other European countries by demonstrating solidarity with Trkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. The United Kingdom has described the coup as an attack on Turkish democracy. Shortly after, the former Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Alates, Boris Johnson, went to Trkiye in September, more cement of the UK alliance with the country. The following year, in January 2017, the former Prime Minister Theresa May paid an official visit to Trkiye, organizing high -level diplomatic talks aimed at advancing and deepening bilateral defense, commerce relations and security. The strength of this partnership was also obvious in the following years. During operation Peace Spring in 2019, Trkiye spear A military operation against the Syrian YPGHE branch of the PKK terrorist organization in defense of its borders and its national security. Unlike countries like Germany and France, the United Kingdom has not adopted a hostile position towards Trkiye during this period. This solidarity has represented an alternative approach to European security policies, the role of evolution of natos and reduced dependence on the security framework led by the United States, because regional insecurity has continued to grow over the past decade. Defense The first agreement between the two countries, from 1983 to 1985, saw British Aerospace sell 72 Rapier B1 Air defense missiles at low altitude in Trkiye for 290 million. During the same period, the United Kingdom bought 24 RADARS for the recognition and control of fires from GEC Marconi for the Turkish Air Force. The partnership has extended to radio and communication systems, torpedoes and missile systems, radar management systems and battle, satellite communication systems and radio terminals, as well as two projects: the National Combat Plane (MMU) and the purchase of the Eurofighter Typhoon Fighter Jet The Turkish frigate project TF-2000 was initially spear In the 2010s. It is a modern frigate class that Trkiye aims to develop entirely with national resources, with long -range air defense capacities. As part of the project, new generation warships equipped with advanced sensors, radars, electronic war systems, air defense missiles and modern control technologies are modern are expected to be developed for the Turkish navy. The frigates of 4 to 6 TF-2000 are provided for delivery to the Turkish navy by 2030. The two countries also started working on the national frigate project of Trkiyes. Initially, negotiations were carried out with British defense companies concerning multifunctional radar systems and electronic war technologies to be included on the TF-2000. BAE Systems and Thales UK provided technical advice and engineering support, especially in the fields of radar technologies and sensors. Related In addition, Turkish engineers received the know-how and technical support of British engineers when developing own Trkiyes electronic war systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/article/fff72cf91d62 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos