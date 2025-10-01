PM-Trump is probably meeting on the touch of the Anase summit in Malaysia, first since the United States prices on Indian imports





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump could hold a meeting on the sidelines of the next Anase summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month. The PM Modi should go to Malaysia for the 47th Summit of the Anase on October 26 to 27. Malaysia has also extended an invitation to President Trump to attend the summit. If Trump confirms his participation, he will mark the first multilateral forum where the two leaders will face each other after Washington 50% rates against India have entered into force. Relations between India and the United States have been subjected to pressure after Trump imposed prices of 50% on Indian products while approaching Pakistan. The rift has widened more with Trump targeting New Delhi on its energy links with Moscow, in particular its imports of Russian crude. Trump has repeatedly criticized India for continuing to buy Russia oil, warning that such purchases weaken international efforts to put pressure on Moscow to end the Ukraine war. In the past two months, Trump employees, including Peter Navarro, have sharpened rhetoric against New Delhi. Navarro went so far as to call the Conflict of Russia-Ukraine “Modi War” And accused India of enjoying its refineries, surving the country a “laundromat” for Russian oil. Despite clear exchanges, there have been signs of thaw. The two governments acknowledged that trade discussions were underway, and Trump himself sought to soften the tone. Only a few days after expressing birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi, the American president told journalists that he was “very close” to India and enjoys a strong personal relationship with the Indian Prime Minister. Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Checkers, Trump added that he had a “very good relationship” with Modi and praised the Indian chief's response to his greetings. When asked earlier last month if he wanted to reset links with India, Trump described the relationship as “very special” and praised Prime Minister Modi as a “great Prime Minister”. Prime Minister Modi, in turn, stressed that the India-US partnership remains “positive and turned forward”. Awareness also played on the international scene. Trump recently took PM Modi's message Support his new plan to put an end to the Gaza conflict. Although the American president has not added his own words, Prime Minister Modi's post welcomed Trump's 20 points plan for a cease-fire, an exchange of hostage prisoners, an Israeli withdrawal, a disarmament of Hamas and a transitional government under international supervision. Prime Minister Modi called it “a viable path to peace, security and long -term development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the larger Western Asian region”. – ends Posted by: Shipra parashar Posted on: October 1, 2025 Settle

