



A long-awaited report of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) concluded that the general elections of Pakistans 2024 were taken into account by decisions which limited fundamental political rights, in particular those of Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

The mission of 13 members, led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, was deployed by the Commonwealth Secretariat following an invitation from the Pakistan Electoral Commission (ECP). His conclusions, published Tuesday and reported by Ani and Dawn, highlight a series of actions which, taken together, have questioned the credibility, transparency and inclusiveness of the polls.

History continues below advertising

Denial of ptis beats symbol

The decision of the supreme courts of the decision to revoke the emblematic symbol of the emblematic bat elections, weeks before questioning. This forced the PTI candidates to present themselves as an indebtedness, stripping the party of a unified identity on the ballots.

Jonathan wrote in his letter of transmission that, although the decision had a legal land, the negative consequences of this decision seemed largely disproportionate, considerably tilting the rules of the game.

History continues below advertising

Convictions of Imran Khan and borders on freedoms

The report also noted that Imran Khan had been sentenced in three separate cases a few days before voting, disadvantage more PTI. The observers have reported restrictions on freedom of association and assembly, affecting the PTI supporters in a disproportionate way, as well as borders on journalistic freedoms.

The report cited a culture of impunity for violence against journalists, who, according to him, may have encouraged self -censorship. The broadcasters would have even been responsible for avoiding mentioning Imran Khan by name, referring only to him as PTI President.

History continues below advertising

Defense of electoral night and controversy of the results

According to Ani, the group also criticized the closure of cellular services on the evening of the elections, which hampered transparency and slowed down the transmission of results.

Dawn reported that the observers examined the documentation suggesting that the forms-45 have been modified to change their votes in certain constituencies. These were then used to prepare for forms-47, raising suspicion that the candidates were illegally returned as elected officials. The differences in the form-46 were also reported.

Idress and media prejudices

The report added that, although the English-speaking media are largely glued to the principles of the fair declaration, the news of PTV belonging to the state lacked balance, most of its biased coverage towards PML-N and PPP, in particular the first. PTI independents have received less favorable coverage, according to the results.

Recommended reforms

The 161 -page report urged reforms to the electoral framework of the Pakistans, the campaign environment and the media conduct. Covered recommendations:

Legal consistency in the interpretation of electoral laws guaranteed political rights and the association of stronger protections for journalists more inclusive participation for women and young people

Commonwealth secretary general, Shirley Botchwey praised the group's diligent work, adding that the secretariat urged the Pakistant government and the electoral organizations to establish interior mechanisms to act on the recommendations.

Ptis reaction and international criticism

PTI had repeatedly demanded the publication of reports, calling this proof of systemic rigging, institutional biases and deliberate targeting. The party argued that the abolition of its symbol and the imprisonment of its founder was equivalent to a prayer of their rights.

The British government had also expressed its concern at the time. The secretary to foreigners, David Cameron, said that London had regretted that not all parties could contest on equal terms, noting restrictions on internet access, delays in results and irregularities in the count.

Discover the latest updates for new business, Sensex and Nifty. Get information on personal finances, tax requests and expert opinions on MoneyControl or download the MoneyControl application to stay up to date!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moneycontrol.com/world/shutdowns-altered-forms-media-bias-commonwealth-panel-lists-flaws-in-pakistan-polls-article-13593204.html/amp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos