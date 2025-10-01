Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a speech during the opening session of the 4th legislative year of the 28th term of the Parliament in Ankara, Türkiye on October 1, 2025. (AA Photo)

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday that Trkiye will not allow rehearsal of conflicts in Syria if diplomatic efforts fail, while expressing strong support for Palestinians in Gaza during the opening of the new parliamentary legislative year.

We strongly support the territorial integrity of the Syrias. We oppose plans to divide Syria, Erdogan told legislators in Ankara. If diplomatic efforts remain unanswered, the position and policy of Trkiyes are clear. Trkiye will not allow a already seen to perform in Syria.

A general vision of the room as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan pronounces remarks during the opening session of the 4th legislative year of the 28th term of the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Trkiye on October 1, 2025. (AA Photo)

“ We have never abandoned the brave sons of Gaza ''

Turning to the war in Gaza, Erdogan said that Trkiye would continue to defend the Palestinians and oppose the Israeli military campaign.

We have never abandoned the brave sons of Gaza who heroically resisted the invasive forces that attacked their land with the most modern weapons in the world, he said.

Since October 2023, the Israels offensive has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most women and children, according to the Gaza health authorities. The bombing devastated the enclave, creating famine and making it uninhabitable.

Erdogan said that Parliament had succeeded in the Gaza test with pride, in a manner worthy of our history and our national character, adding: Allah Will, we will continue to defend without fear the rights of Palestine and our first Qibla, al-Quds (Jerusalem), until our last breath.

Gathering the Palestinians with the lasting peace they deserve is first of all the duty of the Islamic world of Gaza, then the world communities, he added.

More to read

Large safety measures

Erdogan was greeted by a ceremony marking the start of the fourth legislative year of parliaments in the 28th term. The General Assembly met under the President Numan Kurtulmus.

Many security measures have been in place for the opening. The assembly room was excavated by teams with a dog sniffing bombs, and flowers were placed in the legislative offices.