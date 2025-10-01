PM Modi is praised in the centenary, says he endured conspiracies with resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 1) said that despite the infinite plots to prevent him from entering the dominant current, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has never had a grudge against anyone, because he considers that he is part of society and is not different from that.

In his career of dedication to the nation, it is not as if RSS had not been targeted or against. Even after independence, efforts were made to crush the RSS. There have been infinite plots to prevent the RSS from entering the dominant current … There are times when we bite or accidentally crush the tongue, but that does not mean that we break our teeth, said Prime Minister Modi as cited by Years.

Despite all the prohibitions and plots against the organization, RSS has never had a bit of bitterness against anyone because we know that we are not different from society, but part of it … RSS Swayamsewaks has an unshakable faith in the constitutional institutions of the country …, he added.

Single objective of building the nation

The Prime Minister praised the RSS, saying that since its creation, the main objective of the RSSS has been the construction of the nation.

Speaking during the Centennial RSS celebrations, the Prime Minister compared the RSS to the rivers playing a key role in the growth of civilizations on their banks.

Just as human civilizations flourish along the banks of the powerful rivers, similarly, hundreds of lives have flourished and prospered along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since his training, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a big goal. This objective was the construction of the nation, said Prime Minister Modi.

Stressing that the RSS was born 100 years ago on Vijayadashmi day, Prime Minister Modi said that it was not a coincidence that the organization was founded one day that symbolizes the victory of good on evil, the truth about lies and light on darkness.

“Tomorrow is Vijayadashmi, a festival which symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the victory of justice over injustice, the victory of the truth over lies and the victory of light over darkness … RSS establishment as an organization in this big day 100 years ago was not a coincidence,” said Modi.

The founder of Lauds RSS KB Hedgewar

Louding, the founder of the RSS, KB Hedgewar for his dedication to the nation, Modi said: “It is the fortune of the volunteers of our generation that we have the opportunity to attend such a great occasion that the year of the Centenary of Sangh.

On this occasion today, I am responsible for my best wishes to the millions of volunteers dedicated to national service and I congratulate them. I pay my humble tribute to the feet of the founder of the Sangh, our revered ideal, Dr. Hedgewar Ji the most worshiper, he added.

Release a commemorative stamp

The Prime Minister has also published a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a coin highlighting RSS contributions to the nation during the organization's centenary celebrations.

“… This play from Rs 100 to the national emblem on one side, and on the other side, there is an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in` Varad Mudra '', and Swayamsevaks bowing in front of it with dedication. It is the first time in the history of independent India that an image of Bharat Mata is shown on our money … The special postal timbre launched today … Swayamsevaks also proudly participated in the Republic's day parade.

The first Pinister said that the various RSS suborganizations work for different aspects of life without contradiction with each other, but have a common objective of “nation first”.

“Different organizations within the RSS serve the nation by working for each part of life … The RSS also has many suborganizations, but not two suborganizations within the organization contradict or have divisions with each other. The goal and the essence of all suborganizations within the RSS are the same country,” said PM Modi.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was created as a voluntary organization in order to promote cultural conscience, discipline, service and social responsibility of citizens.