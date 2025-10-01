A note on the course of the Indonesian digital government

The Digital Government Course of Indonesia offers a crucial lesson: technology alone is not enough.

Without adaptive governance, inter-sectoral commitment and public confidence in digital services, progress will remain slow and fragmented.

Over the past decade, the country's digital government landscape revolves around a fundamental question: what is the most effective way to provide accessible, inclusive and sustainable public services?

Despite the many policies and efforts of the government to achieve this vision, the implementation has proven to be much less fluid than expected.

Digitization was once fashionable word in all government agencies in the last decade. Ministries, agencies and local governments have run to develop their own digital applications.

This “fever of applications” later became a double -edged sword.

By 2022, there were 27,000 applications, most of which overlapped in the function and lacked interoperability.

Consequently, citizens have been confused about the demand to use and had to seize their data repeatedly, and only to finish frustrated because all these applications are not accessible in real time.

The one who stood out was the ProtectA platform incorporating vaccination data with a geotagging -based monitoring system, used by more than 60 million Indonesians – although this adoption has been largely motivated by the “constraint” of the pandemic.

Integrated digital platforms

To meet these challenges, the government has moved its approach to an integrated centralized digital platform.

During his last year in power, President Joko Widodo launched Ina Digital as Govtech Indonesia responsible for directing the integration of government services while tackling long -standing problems: fragmented systems, repeated user data entry and ineffective applications.

The platform was built on three pillars: INA PASS (a single national connection), INA KU (a portal for essential public services) and INA Gov (a portal for government services).

This project was presented as the ultimate in the electronic government system (SPBE) and is one of the inheritances of President Joko Widodo after years of digital governance reform.

Unfortunately, after two tests at the end of 2024 – which coincided with the transition of leadership – national deployment has not yet taken place.

Again, this offers a lesson: without first approaching bureaucratic complexity, regional disparities in digital infrastructure and ensuring political commitment, effective implementation will be difficult to achieve.

To subscribe to the Govinsider bulletin, click here.

Go to a user -user approach

The transition from the leaders of President Joko Widodo to President PRABOWO SUBIANTO brought a new management. In his speeches, President Prabowo said that digitization was to strengthen states' income and the effectiveness of spending while supporting populist programs.

After several adjustments, the strategy has now increased to a user -use approach, based on the concrete needs of citizens (centered on citizens), instead of building major systems.

The first case of controlled use was the social protection program (Perlinsos), a priority of the government to provide regular social assistance to low -income households.

Perlinsos operates the digital public infrastructure (DPI) – from Dukcapil digital ID to interoperability of socio -economic data – to ensure that aid is better targeted, transparent and responsible.

The pilot project is currently underway in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java. In case of success, this approach will be reproduced in other priority programs.

By presenting a program under public projectors, the government aims to lock institutional commitment and ensure smooth collaboration in the intermediate sector.

Improve public confidence

Public confidence is the cornerstone of an effective digital government.

Countries like Singapore, Estonia and Denmark rank the highest in e-government because citizens believe that their data is secure, the services are useful and their voices are heard.

Indonesia is still faced with important challenges in these areas.

The attack on last year's ransomware against the National Data Center (PDN) Tempary underlined the urgency to adopt the Cybersecurity Bill, as well as the acceleration of the training of a personal data protection authority that has been delayed by three years.

Beyond security, the tangible advantages for citizens and the extent of their involvement in the development of policies will determine the adoption levels.

Take the example of the National Digital Identification Program, Identitas Kependuudukan Digital (IKD). Citizens must have a complete explanation of the real advantages or the incentives to pass a digital identifier, when the physical identity card already allows them to access all essential services.

Without clear answers, adoption has stagnated at around 20 million users, or 10% of KTP holders.

With stronger data protection and enriched characteristics, this number could increase considerably.

A similar situation can be observed in Malaysia, where only 2.2 million out of 20 million Mykad holders use mydigital identity documents.

Given its vast geography, its large digital fracture and its bureaucratic complexity, the journey of the digital government of Indonesia will never be perfect.

This is now a good time to reset the foundations of governance, strengthen public confidence and ensure that each digital initiative really meets the real needs of citizens.

It is only in this way that digital transformation can become a tool for change that is inclusive, sustainable and relevant for all segments of society.