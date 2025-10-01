Politics
A note on the course of the Indonesian digital government
The Digital Government Course of Indonesia offers a crucial lesson: technology alone is not enough.
Without adaptive governance, inter-sectoral commitment and public confidence in digital services, progress will remain slow and fragmented.
Over the past decade, the country's digital government landscape revolves around a fundamental question: what is the most effective way to provide accessible, inclusive and sustainable public services?
Despite the many policies and efforts of the government to achieve this vision, the implementation has proven to be much less fluid than expected.
Digitization was once fashionable word in all government agencies in the last decade. Ministries, agencies and local governments have run to develop their own digital applications.
This “fever of applications” later became a double -edged sword.
By 2022, there were 27,000 applications, most of which overlapped in the function and lacked interoperability.
Consequently, citizens have been confused about the demand to use and had to seize their data repeatedly, and only to finish frustrated because all these applications are not accessible in real time.
The one who stood out was the ProtectA platform incorporating vaccination data with a geotagging -based monitoring system, used by more than 60 million Indonesians – although this adoption has been largely motivated by the “constraint” of the pandemic.
Integrated digital platforms
To meet these challenges, the government has moved its approach to an integrated centralized digital platform.
During his last year in power, President Joko Widodo launched Ina Digital as Govtech Indonesia responsible for directing the integration of government services while tackling long -standing problems: fragmented systems, repeated user data entry and ineffective applications.
The platform was built on three pillars: INA PASS (a single national connection), INA KU (a portal for essential public services) and INA Gov (a portal for government services).
This project was presented as the ultimate in the electronic government system (SPBE) and is one of the inheritances of President Joko Widodo after years of digital governance reform.
Unfortunately, after two tests at the end of 2024 – which coincided with the transition of leadership – national deployment has not yet taken place.
Again, this offers a lesson: without first approaching bureaucratic complexity, regional disparities in digital infrastructure and ensuring political commitment, effective implementation will be difficult to achieve.
To subscribe to the Govinsider bulletin, click here.
Go to a user -user approach
The transition from the leaders of President Joko Widodo to President PRABOWO SUBIANTO brought a new management. In his speeches, President Prabowo said that digitization was to strengthen states' income and the effectiveness of spending while supporting populist programs.
After several adjustments, the strategy has now increased to a user -use approach, based on the concrete needs of citizens (centered on citizens), instead of building major systems.
The first case of controlled use was the social protection program (Perlinsos), a priority of the government to provide regular social assistance to low -income households.
Perlinsos operates the digital public infrastructure (DPI) – from Dukcapil digital ID to interoperability of socio -economic data – to ensure that aid is better targeted, transparent and responsible.
The pilot project is currently underway in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java. In case of success, this approach will be reproduced in other priority programs.
By presenting a program under public projectors, the government aims to lock institutional commitment and ensure smooth collaboration in the intermediate sector.
Improve public confidence
Public confidence is the cornerstone of an effective digital government.
Countries like Singapore, Estonia and Denmark rank the highest in e-government because citizens believe that their data is secure, the services are useful and their voices are heard.
Indonesia is still faced with important challenges in these areas.
The attack on last year's ransomware against the National Data Center (PDN) Tempary underlined the urgency to adopt the Cybersecurity Bill, as well as the acceleration of the training of a personal data protection authority that has been delayed by three years.
Beyond security, the tangible advantages for citizens and the extent of their involvement in the development of policies will determine the adoption levels.
Take the example of the National Digital Identification Program, Identitas Kependuudukan Digital (IKD). Citizens must have a complete explanation of the real advantages or the incentives to pass a digital identifier, when the physical identity card already allows them to access all essential services.
Without clear answers, adoption has stagnated at around 20 million users, or 10% of KTP holders.
With stronger data protection and enriched characteristics, this number could increase considerably.
A similar situation can be observed in Malaysia, where only 2.2 million out of 20 million Mykad holders use mydigital identity documents.
Given its vast geography, its large digital fracture and its bureaucratic complexity, the journey of the digital government of Indonesia will never be perfect.
This is now a good time to reset the foundations of governance, strengthen public confidence and ensure that each digital initiative really meets the real needs of citizens.
It is only in this way that digital transformation can become a tool for change that is inclusive, sustainable and relevant for all segments of society.
|
Sources
2/ https://govinsider.asia/indo-id/article/gi-reflects-a-note-on-indonesias-digital-government-journey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- College Football defensive stop rate prior to week 6
- Influenza vaccination can protect you and the people around you
- Usgs: The earthquake was reported, felt in San Diego County, southern California
- Trump moves on the “ Democrats agencies '' while the game blame is raging on Capitol Hill
- The FDA announces a new Enda prioritization pilot to support the manufacturing and generic tests of American drugs
- I have lived from the inside cricket for more than ten years; In boardrooms, broadcast rooms and pressure boxes. My work in sports marketing, governance and communication meant that every competition came
- Trump, Tiktok and the shutdown of the USA government: What is going on? | | | |]BBC Americas
- Danlanud Husein Sastrangara Review SPPG, make sure that MBG is safe and hygienic – order portal
- Arnav Kshirsagar and Ananya Chande called Top Seeds for JVPG 5-Star Tstta Table Tennis Tournament
- Director was dismissed after refusing to give Trump Sword for King Charles
- PM Modi to reveal initiatives focused on young people of 62,000 crores on October 4
- 'Palestine Action Proofroduction must be retired' – Polanski