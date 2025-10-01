



Trump says that Qatar is an ally firmly in pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity and helps us to publicize conflicts.

President Donald Trump has published an executive decree in which the United States undertakes to guarantee the security of Qatars, including military reprisal action if the country was to become attacked, following the unprecedented air strikes of Israel in the country last month which led to regional and global indignation.

Israel said the attack was aimed at Hamas leaders who were in the capital, Doha, discussing a proposal for the American ceasefire for Gaza under the Qataris Auspices. He killed several members of the Palestinian group team, but not the leaders, as well as a Qatari security agent.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday apologized to Qatar on Monday for the murder of his citizen. Prime Minister Qatari Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani received on Monday during a joint call from Trump and Netanyahu at their White House meeting.

In his latest decree, Trump said that the United States and Qatar are linked by close cooperation, shared interests and close relations between our armed forces.

The American president added that Qatar was an unshakable ally in the pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity and had supported Washington in the mediation of regional and global conflicts.

In recognition of this story, and in the light of continuous threats to the state of Qatar posed by foreign aggression, it is the United States policy to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attacks, he said.

The United States considers any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty or critical infrastructure of the Qatar State as a threat to the peace and security of the United States, according to ordinance.

After the Israeli strikes in Doha on September 9, Washington tried to repair the damage caused to diplomatic relations with Qatar while showing his support for everything embedded by his ally Israel. The Gulf Nation had called loose and perfidy Israel actions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Qatar on September 16 for conferences, a week after the attack and a day after Arab and Islamic leaders expressed their solidarity with Qatar at an emergency summit in Doha.

In an article on X at the time, Rubio said he had met Qatari officials and reaffirmed the sustainable American security partnership and our shared commitment to a safer and more stable region.

Speaking after the talks, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Ministry, Majed Al-Ansari, said that his country was determined to defend our sovereignty and take measures to prevent any recurrence of any attack.

The true scope of Trump's commitment remains in question. As a rule, legally binding agreements or the treaties must receive the approval of the American Senate. However, the presidents concluded international agreements without the approval of senates, as President Barack Obama did with the 2015 Irans nuclear agreement with the world powers. In the end, any decision to take military measures is based on the president.

Qatar has been a key American military partner over the years, allowing Americas Central Command to have its operating base in its vast Air Udeid air base. Former American president Joe Biden appointed Qatar as a great non-nato ally in 2022, partly because of his help during the chaotic withdrawal of the USS from Afghanistan.

The centrality of gulfs in the Middle East and its importance for the United States guarantee specific guarantees in the United States beyond the president Donald J Trumps assurances of non-repetition and dinner meetings, wrote Bader al-Saif, professor of history at the University of Kuwait who analyzes Arab Gulf affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/10/1/new-trump-executive-order-guarantees-qatar-security-after-israeli-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos