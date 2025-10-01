





The energy secretary, Ed Miliband, has announced his intention to propose legislation that will increase political and procedural obstacles against any resumption of hydraulic fracturing, one of the clearly reported political priorities of the United Kingdom reform. He told the participants in the Labor Party Conference on October 1: hydraulic fracturing will not delete invoices. It will not create long -term sustainable jobs. This will vanish our climate commitments. And it is dangerous and deeply harmful to our natural environment. The legislation, which, according to him, will be presented within the framework of the transition plan of the North Sea which will be published this fall, would mean that future governments should repeal such a prohibition by an act of Parliament, if they wanted to resume practice. The extraction of shale gas requires drilling using a high pressure, sand and chemical products mixture, and has been linked to earthquakes in the United Kingdom. A Moratory on Practice was imposed in 2019 by the government of Boris Johnsons, following the recording of tremors linked to Cuadrillas Preston New Road Site in Lancashire. It was briefly raised in September 2022 by Liz Truss Administration, but no new hydraulic fracturing took place, and the ban was quickly reappoed when Sunak took over. Responding to the latest comments from the Milibands, Shahzad Ansari, professor of strategy and innovation at Cambridge Judge Business School, who co-wrote a study on the debate of historical fracturing in Europe, suggested that such a decision follows a model established in France, which declared a ban in 2011, and in Germany, which followed a restricted Stalon with tests, but a sales. Commercial runoff. Our study of hydraulic fracturing in France and Germany shows that these choices are less shaped by geology and economic yields than by national history, institutions and public mobilization and these public pressures are now very visible in Great Britain. Other commentators seemed to offer a more complete element of political pressures at work, including the fact that the United Kingdom currently has the most expensive industrial energy in the developed world and among the highest inner energy prices. Andy Mayer, an energy analyst at the Reflection Group on the Free Market The Institute of Economic Affairs, has observed: the United Kingdom is a net importer of oil and gas and will continue to use these energy resources for many decades to come. “Prohibiting the extraction of our own reserves or techniques such as hydraulic fracturing does not change this; This makes their consumption more expensive and polluting. He suggested that the promises of Milibands to provide more affordable energy have been raised in a sleight of hand and to move the costs of tax bills to taxes.

