Inside the play for Trump and HegSeth's speeches to military brass

The basis of the Marine Corps, Quantico, Va.President Donald Trump and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth sent hundreds of senior military officials here in remarks that have presented their efforts to reorganize the culture of American military and opened the door to additional missions to American cities at home.

Welcome to the War Department, because the era of the Ministry of Defense is over, Hegseth said, continuing its embrace of the secondary title approved by a recent Trump decree.

Hegseth has announced several political initiatives, some of which have already been presented. He said the daily PT would be necessary for all members of the army, regardless of rank. He stressed that women should respect the same physical training standards as men for combat roles. He also declared that he prohibited racial and diversity considerations for career advancement, a theme he had put in recent months to restore the ethics of warriors to an agency he said called the awakened department.

Hegseth also said that officers should resign if they do not agree with management that the Trump administration defines for the US military.

The magnitude of the quantico meeting was unprecedented. Many generals and admirals and their senior enlisted leaders were transformed towards this base, which was under tight safety. Two hours before Hegseth's address, the room was already filling up. The chief of staff of the Air Force, General David W. Allvin, and the head of space operations B. Chance Saltzman were seated in the front row with the rest of the chiefs of joint staff, including the president of the Air Force Dan Caine, who presented Hegseth.

The president of the chiefs of staff of the chiefs of staff Air Force, General Dan Caine, from remarks to senior military leaders of the navy Base Quantico, VA., September 30, 2025.

Behind the department heads, the leaders of the combatants' orders. Each service had its own section, and the service songs played on curls before Hegseth's arrival.

In his speech, Hegseth acknowledged that he had already considerably reshaped the ranks of the high level of leadership.

Since his entry into office, Hegseth has replaced the president of the heads of joint staff, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., the naval operations chief Lisa Mr. Franchetti, Air Force staff vice-chief, General James C. Jim Slife, the chief of the air force of the Cyber ​​Commander American, General Air Force, Timothy A. Kruse.

I have dismissed a number of higher officers since taking over: the previous president, other members of the joint chiefs, combat commanders and other commanders, said Hegseth. The justification, for me, was simple. It is almost impossible to change a culture with the same people who helped to create or even benefit from this culture.

Hegseth also targeted the Inspector General of the Pentagons, whose acting chief investigates the Secretary of Defense for the use of the commercial messaging application signal to discuss strikes from the Rebelle Houthi group in Yemen. Hegseth accused IGS had been armed for the benefit of complainants, ideologues and bad artists.

Many participants seemed to note notes during HegSeth's speech by listing its priorities.

The Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth pronounces remarks to the senior managers of Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA., September 30, 2025.

Trump followed with an address in which he once greeted B-2 drivers, air tanker and other aviators who participated in operation Midnight Hammer, the June mission to bomb the Iranian nuclear sites. Allvin hosted his head with approval to these remarks.

For the Air Force people here, you can be very proud, said Trump. The president also praised the great people of the space force, saying that we really dominated in this sphere now.

For more than an hour, Trump also underlined the current and potential use of the National Guard and the military in active service to help the police in American cities, saying that it was important to repress the enemy inside.

San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, they are very dangerous places and would straighten them one by one, said Trump. This will be an important part for some of the people in this room. It is also a war. It is an interior war.

The senior military leaders gave a respectful audience to Trump and Hegseth, but the reception was moderate while the police sought to maintain an apolitical complaint.

Outside the play, political reactions to Trump and HegSeths remarks were rapid.

Representatives Adam Smith (Wash.) And Chrissy Houlahan (Penn.), The best Democrats in the House of Armed Services and his staff sub-comity, respectively, have published a statement criticizing the event as a stunning and unacceptable waste of time, money and resources.

Smith and Houlahan, an Air Force veteran, also accused HegSeth of promoting a regressive cultural war with his remarks.

Senator Jack Reed (DR.I.), which serves as a classification democrat in the Senate Armed Services Committee, has also criticized Trumps' remarks on the role of soldiers in national law operations.

President Trumps Notes did not offer any strategy, no operational orientation and no plan to combat real threats, Reed said in a statement. Its reckless suggestion that American cities are used as “training fields” for American troops is a dangerous attack on our democracy, dealing with our own communities as war areas and our citizens as enemies. »»

The republican counterpart of Reeds, Senator Roger Wicker (Miss.), Did not comment on the speeches, nor the representative Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

President Donald Trump pronounces remarks to senior military leaders of the basis of the Marine Corps Quantico, Virginia, September 30, 2025.

