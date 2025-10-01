



The president of the RPC, Xi Jinpingreceived congratulations telegrams from leaders and leaders of the Government of the BRICS and partner countries on the occasion of the PRCS 76th anniversary. The holidays are celebrated every year on October 1. President of Russia Vladimir PutinIn his address,

underlines The unique nature of relations with China. “Russian-Chinese relations are at an unprecedented level, which was entirely confirmed by our recent detailed and constructive discussions in Tianjin (during the SCO Summit Ed.) And in Beijing. I am convinced that the systematic implementation of the affected agreements will contribute to an additional reinforcement of complete joint projects in various projects jointly in various projects. Vladimir Putin

President of Russia During the official reception in Moscow, Chinese ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhuisaid in an exclusive comment to the TV BRICS which “Close contacts between peoples form a solid basis for the dynamic and sustainable development of our relationships and mutually beneficial cooperation.” One of the directions of humanitarian interaction will be the holding of the years of education in Russia-China in 20262027. The unified position on strengthening international cooperation has been supported by other world leaders. President of Bélarus Aleksander Lukashenko called respectable Chinas achievements, reports

Belt A BRICS TV partner. “Under your direction, China demonstrates an impressive example of dynamic and sustainable development, making historical recordings year after year in all areas. PRCs succeed in economic construction, technological progress and strengthening respect and admiration for world security command” Aleksander Lukashenko

President of Bélarus President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkianassured that “The full strategic partnership with PRC is an important priority for Iran”, “ reports

Irna A BRICS TV partner. Congratulations were also extended by the leader of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattoh El-Sissiand the President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin zayed al nahyan And Mohammed bin rashid al maktoumrespectively. Xi Jinpings' response was delivered to the official reception of Beijing, reports

Xinhua news agency A BRICS TV partner. “The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unprecedented company in history. Our aspirations and challenges inspire us to cherish every moment and to always advance” Xi Jinping

President of China The official reception on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the RPC foundation took place in the great people of the Pekin people. The event, chaired by the Prime Minister of China Li qiangattended around 800 Chinese and foreign guests. Photo: Xinhua news agency

