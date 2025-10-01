It is Jokowi's retirement money after having decided to become an ordinary solo people

Kompas.com – As a former president of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is entitled to the pension of money from the country received each month to support life in old age.

Jokowi himself stressed that he had become an ordinary people and had spent his old age in his hometown, Solo, Central Java.

As with the other former representatives of the State, the pension money is channeled by PT Taspen (Persero) on a personal account each month.

Not only is the basic money of the pension, but Jokowi is also entitled to allowances and deposits in the form of old age savings (ENT). In particular for the ENT, the amount is adjusted to the amount of contributions paid while serving.

Then, how much presidential pension money as received by Jokowi and other former presidents such as Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI and SESILO BAMBANG Yudhoyono (SBY).

Jokowi pension money

The amount of salary and retirement for the President and the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia is regulated in law number 7 of 1978 concerning the financial / administrative rights of the president and vice-president and former president and vice-president.

This regulation has validated more than four decades and so far has never changed.

In the regulation, precisely Chapter III Article 6 paragraph (1), it is indicated that the president and vice-president who have residently stopped his position are entitled to a pension.

The amount is regulated in paragraph (2), which represents 100% of the last basic salary received while it was still in power.

Law number 7 of 1978 also regulates the amount of the basic salary. The president was determined to receive a salary of six times the highest base salary of state representatives in addition to the president and the vice-president. The vice-president received four times.

Note, the highest base salary of state representatives in addition to the president and the vice-president is 5,040,000 RP per month, equivalent to the salary of a high state official as the president of the House of Representatives or the President of the MPR.

Thus, the money from the Jokowi pension is set at RP 30,240,000, calculated from 6 multiplied by RP 5,040,000.

Country retirement facilities

After retiring from his post, the president will also benefit from services in the form of a house provided by the State for his retirement residence.

For example, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono received a country from a country located in Mega Kuningan, southern Jakarta. While Jokowi prefers the house to give a state to build in Columadu, Karanganyar.

Here are all the rights which will be received by the former president and vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia after having no longer served on law number 7 of 1978:

The rights of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia:

The presidential retirement salary per month represents 100% of the last basic salary during the PR service. 30,240,000 Cleaning costs relating to water, electricity and the use of the phone All health care costs and their families Given a decent residence with the equipment Official car PASPAMPAMRES SAFETY INFORMATIONS

