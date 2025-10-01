Politics
It is Jokowi's retirement money after having decided to become an ordinary solo people
Kompas.com – As a former president of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is entitled to the pension of money from the country received each month to support life in old age.
Jokowi himself stressed that he had become an ordinary people and had spent his old age in his hometown, Solo, Central Java.
As with the other former representatives of the State, the pension money is channeled by PT Taspen (Persero) on a personal account each month.
Not only is the basic money of the pension, but Jokowi is also entitled to allowances and deposits in the form of old age savings (ENT). In particular for the ENT, the amount is adjusted to the amount of contributions paid while serving.
Then, how much presidential pension money as received by Jokowi and other former presidents such as Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI and SESILO BAMBANG Yudhoyono (SBY).
Read also: How much retirement does Sri Mulyani receive once a month?
Jokowi pension money
The amount of salary and retirement for the President and the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia is regulated in law number 7 of 1978 concerning the financial / administrative rights of the president and vice-president and former president and vice-president.
This regulation has validated more than four decades and so far has never changed.
In the regulation, precisely Chapter III Article 6 paragraph (1), it is indicated that the president and vice-president who have residently stopped his position are entitled to a pension.
The amount is regulated in paragraph (2), which represents 100% of the last basic salary received while it was still in power.
Law number 7 of 1978 also regulates the amount of the basic salary. The president was determined to receive a salary of six times the highest base salary of state representatives in addition to the president and the vice-president. The vice-president received four times.
Read also: So contact the political parties, what is the minister's salary in the Jokowi era?
Note, the highest base salary of state representatives in addition to the president and the vice-president is 5,040,000 RP per month, equivalent to the salary of a high state official as the president of the House of Representatives or the President of the MPR.
Thus, the money from the Jokowi pension is set at RP 30,240,000, calculated from 6 multiplied by RP 5,040,000.
Country retirement facilities
After retiring from his post, the president will also benefit from services in the form of a house provided by the State for his retirement residence.
For example, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono received a country from a country located in Mega Kuningan, southern Jakarta. While Jokowi prefers the house to give a state to build in Columadu, Karanganyar.
Here are all the rights which will be received by the former president and vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia after having no longer served on law number 7 of 1978:
The rights of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia:
- The presidential retirement salary per month represents 100% of the last basic salary during the PR service. 30,240,000
- Cleaning costs relating to water, electricity and the use of the phone
- All health care costs and their families
- Given a decent residence with the equipment
- Official car
- PASPAMPAMRES SAFETY INFORMATIONS
Read also: What is the salary of IPDN graduates after being appointed CPNS?
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://money.kompas.com/read/2025/10/01/134106126/ini-uang-pensiun-jokowi-setelah-memutuskan-jadi-rakyat-biasa-di-solo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region
- Barack Obamas Fovability compared to the Donald Trumpsnew survey
- The American citizen wrongly detained in Alabama raids twice in the workplace pursues the immigration authorities
- Skyhawks hockey tickets now for sale for Warrior Ice Arena Games