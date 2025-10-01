



President Donald Trump, in an address to the senior American military officials on Tuesday, stressed that after decades of military campaigns abroad, it was time to transform the armed forces inward against an unpertified enemy of the interior.

It was only in recent decades that politicians have made believe in a way that our work consists in controlling the parts of Kenya and Somalia, while America is under invasion of the interior, the president said.

Were under invasion of the interior, Trump repeated. Not different from a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they do not carry uniforms. At least when they wear a uniform, you can remove them.

It is the war of the interior, he added.

The presidents alarming comments during an unprecedented rally of around 800 generals and admirals came while he is trying to use the army as a domestic police force while claiming to designate the Americans as domestic terrorists.

Virginia Burger, Senior Defense Analyst to the Government Surveillance Project, told Democracy Docket that Trump made similar comments in the past, his remarks this time were addressed to the people most likely to stand on their way.

It was online with the things he already said, but it was particularly worrying to tell a piece full of people who would most likely be those who stand before him and say no, said Burger.

The commissioned officers of the American army take an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They are also required to refuse illegal orders which violate the Constitution, federal law or international human rights standards.

Risa Brooks, a Professor of the Marquette University who studies the relationship between military organizations and civil society, warned of social media that the Tuesday meeting and the Orchette is part of a wider project aimed at promoting military leaders alignments partisan on the administration.

For the generals and admirals present, he indicates that the manifest ideological compliance with the administration is not only appropriate, but the key to their professional progress and the protection of their units and orders, said Brooks.

Trump opened his speech by threatening senior military officials, saying they could go if they disagreed with what he was going to say.

If you don't like what I say, you can leave the room, said Trump. Of course, there is your rank, there is your future.

The ultimate goal here is that people will no longer expect the soldiers to serve the public as a whole, but that their objective and its objective are to advance the interest of a political faction or party, added Brooks.

The address intervened only a few days after Trump deployed 200 soldiers of the National Guard in Portland, the last objective of the presidents' effort to assert control of American cities forcibly.

During the deployment of troops in Portland, Trump said that he authorized the military to use full force, if necessary, against domestic terrorists who, according to him, had an immigration and customs application (ICE) in the city of siege.

Senior Oregon and Portland police officials said in legal deposits on Monday that deployment is unjustified and that recent demonstrations outside the Ice Establishment were peaceful demonstrations protected by the first amendment.

We have a separation between our soldiers and our police for a reason. The army is supposed to kill people, added Burger. The army is not supposed to carry out local police services.

Before Trump speaks, defense secretary Pete Hegseth addressed military officials. During his speech, the secretary said that the rules governing when the troops can use force should no longer apply to the American army.

“We release overwhelming and punishing violence over the enemy. We are not fighting with stupid commitment rules, said Hegseth. We detach the hands of our fighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt and kill the enemies of our country. No more politically correct and authoritarian commitment rules. “

Who is the opponent? For whom do we increase lethality? Asked Burger. Is it China? Is it Russia? Or can they exercise some control over the American public? They did not say this calm part aloud today, but it is certainly there between the lines if you read carefully.

In addition to Portland, Trump has deployed or announced his intention to deploy troops in Los Angeles, Washington, DC and Memphis, Tennessee everywhere in the objections of state leaders and local leaders.

The president regularly threatened to send troops against Chicago, and he repeated these threats again to the military chiefs.

In normal circumstances, federal law imposes strict limits on the president's ability to use the military for national police. Thanks to its recent deployments, however, the Trump administration has tried to push the limits of these laws or sought ways to get around them.

Trump Tuesday claimed that some of the largest cities in the Americas, including the capital of the Nations, were worse than some of the battlefields seen by the officials present. And he suggested that American streets should be used as a training location for the armed forces.

During his speech, Trump has repeatedly referred to an enemy of the interior that the military must help repress.

Last month, I signed a decree to provide training for a rapid reaction force that can help repress civil disturbances, Trump said. It will be a great thing for the people of this room, because it is the enemy of the interior and we must manage it before it becomes uncontrollable.

Trump referred to an executive decree that ordered HegSeth to prepare the national guard units in each state to be ready to stifle civilian disorders. Legal experts and former military officials interpreted order as an attempt to establish a national militarized police force that Trump personally controls.

Although he did not specify who was the enemy, Trump used a similar language in the past to attack the Democrats and others who have opposed or investigated him.

Trump continued these attacks on military leaders.

In addition to going after former president Joe Biden and several Governors and Democrats mayors, Trump told the best brass of the military that Democrats are bad people who do not respect the army. He also compared the Democrats and his other political opponents perceived to the adversaries with whom the troops are confronted on the battlefield.

They are vicious people we have to fight, just as you have to fight vicious people, Trump said about his political opponents. Mine is another type of vicious.

Trump put an end to his speech by confusing his political enemies with foreign adversaries who threaten American security.

When it comes to defending our lifestyle, nothing will slow us down, said Trump. No enemy will stop us. They cannot stop us. And no opponent will stop us. They will not be on our way. We don't want them to support our way. We don't even want to put them in this position, but they will never support our way again.

You will never see four years as we did with Biden and this group of incompetent people who led this country. They should never have been there.

We will defeat each danger and crush each threat to our freedom with each generation to come, said the president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/trump-military-leaders-war-enemy-from-within/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos