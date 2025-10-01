



President Donald Trump withdrew his appointment from the conservative economist EJ Antoni at the head of the Labor Statistics Office (BLS).

The appointment occurred shortly after Trump dismissed the BLS commissioner, Erika Mcentarfer, in August, halfway through her mandate, following a low job report which raised concerns concerning the American economy.

Antoni's appointment was welcomed by the conservatives, but some independent economists said he was not qualified for the position and that his confirmation could undermine the credibility of the BLS.

An official of the White House did not give a reason for the withdrawal, but said that the president planned to appoint a new candidate for the role soon.

The manager told the BBC: “Dr. EJ Antoni is a brilliant economist and an American patriot who will continue to do good job in the name of our big country.

“President Trump is committed to repairing long -standing failures from the BL who have undergone public confidence in critical economic data.”

The US Senate, controlled by Trump's Republican colleagues, will have to confirm the appointment.

The BBC contacted the BLS and Antoni to comment.

Trump has been targeting the statistics office for a long time. He accused his former commissioner, Mrs. MCENTARFER, of rigging the number of jobs to make him “bad”.

The president has repeatedly rejected concerns about his economic policies, arguing that the prices he has imposed on global business partners will stimulate American jobs and manufacturers.

BLS data published in August showed that US employers added that 73,000 jobs in July, well below 109,000 forecasts.

Trump's unprecedented move to shoot Ms. MCENTARFER triggered accusations that her administration politicized economic data.

“Our economy is booming and EJ will guarantee that the figures released are honest and exact,” Trump posted on his social platform Truth in August when he announced the appointment of Antoni.

Antoni is an economist at the Heritage Foundation, a right -wing reflection group, and was previously the Texas Public Policy Foundation conservative research group.

A close ally of Trump, Antoni also criticized the BLS, calling his “Phoney Baloney” data.

The president of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin Roberts, told the BBC that Antoni is “one of the sharpest economic minds in the country” and that he will continue to serve the interests of the American people as a chief economist of the organization.

“It is undeniable that BLS needs reform and EJ was the right man for work,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckgypv52kzyo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos