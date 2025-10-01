Politics
76 anniversary of the Foundation of the Popular Chinese Republic
Ladies and Gentlemen,
comrades and friends,
Today we met Alegra to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Foundation of the Popular Chinese Republic. First of all, on behalf of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the Council of State, I want to express my festive greetings to the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, to the members of the popular Ejrito of Chinese Liberation and Army Policy, as well as to all other political parties and public figures without partisan affiliation. I want to extend my most sincere greetings to our compatriots from the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, Taiwn and who live abroad. I also want to express our most sincere thanks to all the foreign passes and friends who have long shown an understanding and support for China in their development efforts.
In the past 76 years that have followed the foundation of New China, under the leadership of our party, the Chinese people, by their self-tension and their tireless efforts, have reached notable achievements that will be recorded in history as milestones. Looking at ATRS, we can only amaze the big path that the Chinese nation has traveled, from the existential crisis to its great revitalization. It is a path full of challenges and difficulties, but also a front march with confidence which leads China from one victory to another. Earlier this month, we solemnly commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's resistance war against Japanese aggression and anti-fascist world war. This has considerably raised our national morale, nourished the pass from our country and inspired our people to move forward. We must continue to inspire ourselves, to develop our country better and to ensure a major xito in the cause promoted by the previous generations of LDERES and our HROES revolutionary cados.
Comrades and friends,
Since the beginning of this year, given the complexity of the events, we have deepened the complete reform, taking into account the firm steps to obtain high quality development, we have endeavored to guarantee and improve the well-being of the population and we have deepened the whole of full and rigorous self-government. New achievements have been reached in all the work on the party and the country.
The following month, our party summons the fourth plenary session of its central XX committee to examine and approve the recommendations for the formulation of the five -year XV plan. We must keep in mind the central task of the party in the new path of the new era, to ensure the adoption and implementation of strategic objectives, tasks and initiatives of the Plan XV five years and achieve decisive progress in the fundamental achievement of socialist modernization.
While we are moving on the new path, we must firmly put the policy of a country, two systems and support Hong Kong and Macao to better integrate into the integral development of the PAS, obtain better economic performance and improve the population of the population. We must deepen the exchanges and cooperation between the two sides of the Strait, firmly opposing the separatist activities which seek the independence of Taiwn and external interference, and firmly sign the sovereign and territorial integrity of China.
Given the acceleration of unprecedented world changes over a century, we must firmly defend the common values of humanity and practice a real multilateralism. We must continue to implement the Global Development Initiative, the World Security Initiative, La Mondiale of the Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative and, with all other passes, endeavor to build a community of the shared future for humanity.
Comrades and friends,
The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unprecedented cause. The expectations and challenges will encourage us to move forward with urgency and perseverance. Let us know the Central Party Commission, we advance with the initiative and determination, and we write a chapter to be the spleen in the realization of Chinese modernization.
Now please, Nanse am in a toast:
On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Foundation of the Popular Chinese Republic;
For the prosperity of China and the happiness and well-being of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups;
Friendship and cooperation between the Chinese people and the peoples of all other passes; And
To the health of all the guests, composing and friends present today.
Health!
