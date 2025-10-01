Selfridges sales fall in the middle of the low confidence of consumers and the decline in tourist expenses

Selfridges awarded a drop in annual sales to a drop in international tourism spending on luxury products in the United Kingdom, in parallel with a general weakening of consumer confidence.

The British department store chain declared a 7% drop in sales from 48 weeks to January 4, 2025, totaling 774.6 million, compared to 834.9 million over the period of 53 weeks of the previous year.

Despite the drop in sales, losses were considerably reduced to 15.9 million, compared to almost 41.9 million the previous year. However, the group has not recorded a profit before tax since 2019, before the Pandemic of COVID-19, the pandemic forced store closings.

The retailer said he continued to suffer from the decision of British governments to end the tax purchases for international visitors – making the country a less attractive destination for high -spending tourists. Consequently, rich travelers are choosing more and more to shop in cities like Paris and Milan, where tax incentives always apply.

Additional winds cited by the company include a disruption of the supply chains caused by world conflicts and current delays along the main shipping routes. The rise in prices of luxury products and persistent pressure on the cost of living has also weighed on performance.

Inflation and high energy costs have led consumers to limit discretionary expenses, which, according to Selfridges, have “undermined consumer confidence to spend on luxuries and non -essential items”.

The reference period has also marked a major property change. In October 2024, the Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund acquired a 40% stake in Selfridges for an undisclosed sum, adding the detailing to its growing portfolio of luxury international stores.

The participation was previously held by Austria Signa Group, which, alongside Thailand Central Group, bought Selfridges for 4 billion in 2021. Central Group took complete control last year after Sign has filed an insolvency request.