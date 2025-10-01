Politics
Selfridges sales fall in the middle of the low confidence of consumers and the decline in tourist expenses
Selfridges awarded a drop in annual sales to a drop in international tourism spending on luxury products in the United Kingdom, in parallel with a general weakening of consumer confidence.
The British department store chain declared a 7% drop in sales from 48 weeks to January 4, 2025, totaling 774.6 million, compared to 834.9 million over the period of 53 weeks of the previous year.
Despite the drop in sales, losses were considerably reduced to 15.9 million, compared to almost 41.9 million the previous year. However, the group has not recorded a profit before tax since 2019, before the Pandemic of COVID-19, the pandemic forced store closings.
The retailer said he continued to suffer from the decision of British governments to end the tax purchases for international visitors – making the country a less attractive destination for high -spending tourists. Consequently, rich travelers are choosing more and more to shop in cities like Paris and Milan, where tax incentives always apply.
Additional winds cited by the company include a disruption of the supply chains caused by world conflicts and current delays along the main shipping routes. The rise in prices of luxury products and persistent pressure on the cost of living has also weighed on performance.
Inflation and high energy costs have led consumers to limit discretionary expenses, which, according to Selfridges, have “undermined consumer confidence to spend on luxuries and non -essential items”.
The reference period has also marked a major property change. In October 2024, the Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund acquired a 40% stake in Selfridges for an undisclosed sum, adding the detailing to its growing portfolio of luxury international stores.
The participation was previously held by Austria Signa Group, which, alongside Thailand Central Group, bought Selfridges for 4 billion in 2021. Central Group took complete control last year after Sign has filed an insolvency request.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theindustry.fashion/selfridges-sales-drop-amid-weak-consumer-confidence-and-drop-in-tourist-spending/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region
- Barack Obamas Fovability compared to the Donald Trumpsnew survey
- The American citizen wrongly detained in Alabama raids twice in the workplace pursues the immigration authorities
- Skyhawks hockey tickets now for sale for Warrior Ice Arena Games