What is Trumprx? | Khou.com

Washington president Donald Trump announced on Tuesday to create “Trumprx”, a pharmaceutical website directly to consumers, as part of a higher effort to reduce the prices of medicines in the United States Trump made this announcement to the White House alongside the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, because the drug manufacturer confirmed that he would participate in the Trumprx program. What is Trumprx? The website, when launched, should allow people to buy medicines directly from manufacturers. Pfizer said that many of its treatments will be offered at 50% discounts on average on this platform. The Trumprx website is expected to be posted in 2026 but will not sell or distribute medication. Instead, according to the senior White House officials, consumers will be able to search for their current medicines and will be redirected to direct channels to manufacturers' consumers. Will Trumprx save money from patients? Professor of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Stacie Dusetzina, an expert in prescription medication prices, told the Associated Press that only a few patients will really see lower prices. Theoretically, some will benefit from it, but in general, this is not a solution to reduce the prices of drugs, she said. Medicaid patients, the state-funded program and the federal government for low-income people, are already paying a nominal co-payment of a few dollars to fill their orders, but the lower prices could help the budgets of states that finance the programs. The drop in drug prices will also help patients who have no insurance coverage and little lever to negotiate better offers on what they pay. But even high discounts of 50% found on the administration website could still let patients pay hundreds of dollars a month for certain prescriptions. Why is Trump launching a prescription drug platform? Trump has been talking about the need to reduce the prices of medicines and stimulate the manufacture of American drugs for months. The agreement with Pfizer is based on An executive decree Trump signed in May, fixing a deadline for drug manufacturers to decrease prices or face new limits for the government. Trump said agreements with other pharmaceutical companies would arrive in next week. I can't tell you how tall, said the president on Tuesday. The president also emphasizes American drug manufacturers. Last week, he said he would impose an import tax of 100% on pharmaceutical drugs from the United States from outside the country, as part of its wider tariff policy. Trump said on Truth Social that pharmaceutical prices would not apply to companies that build manufacturing factories in the United States, which he has defined as inaugurated or under construction. We did not know how prices would apply to companies that already have factories in the United States In 2024, America imported nearly $ 233 billion in pharmaceutical and medicinal products, according to the census office. The prospect of overtaking prices for certain drugs could send shock waves to voters as health expenses, as well as the costs of Medicare and Medicaid, potentially increase. The announcement of pharmaceutical drugs was shocking because Trump previously suggested that the prices would gradually be gradually over time so that companies had time to build factories and move production. On CNBC in August, Trump said that he would start by charging a small price on pharmaceutical products and would increase the rate for one year or more to 150% and even 250%. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

