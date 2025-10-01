



by Brandon Jarvis

The republican candidate for governor WinSome Earle-Sears dodged several questions about President Donald Trump and his policies during an appearance on Meet The Press on Tuesday.

Earle-Sears was pressed mainly on Virginia federal workers by losing their jobs due to cuts implemented by the Trump administration, but it was also asked if it needed the approval of the presidents to win, and if it would support it to bring federal troops to the cities of Virginia.

Troops in cities

On Tuesday, while speaking to military leaders, Trump said he wanted to deploy the army in cities with higher crime rates to conduct training.

I said [Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth]We must use some of these dangerous cities as training ground for our military national guard, but our soldiers, because they were going to Chicago very soon, Trump said.

Earle-Sears would not respond directly if she would support the president by sending military troops to the cities of Virginias.

I support everything that will ensure Virginia safe, she said.

Earle-Sears has been pressed several times for a more direct response.

Virginia is already safe because we know how to do this, she replied.

Prevails over approval

Trump did not approve of Earle-Sears, although sources told Virginia Scope that they had had a White House conversation earlier this year.

The host asked Earle-Sears on Tuesday if she needed the support of the presidents to win in November.

We win this race, she replied. We make all the recommendations. We do not say that we do not want any approval.

Trump policies

Earle-Sears was also in a hurry to reveal one of the policies of the presidents with whom she did not agree, which led her against the host.

I run to be governor of our great Commonwealth in Virginia. And if I was talking about the policies of the presidents, then my kindness, did you speak to Abigail [Spanberger] About the Bidens policies that created inflation, Earle-Sears responded.

Teamberger

Democrats losing the White House in November, this paved the way for the Democratic Gubenatorial candidacy, Abigail Spanberger, to run more on its current program, rather than being linked to the national party.

However, it was not without its dodge moments, because the Republicans continuously press it on trans-line issues.

Spanberger has avoided answering questions on the subject for months, but Wjla recently obtained a declaration from him, which was long and has not restricted her position.

Trump, according to all accounts, makes this race much more difficult to win for Earle to win, especially if you look at the story of Virginias to elect only a governor of the same party who only controls the White House once since the 1970s.

The election day is November 4 and the early vote has already started.

