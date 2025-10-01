Ali Amin accuses his sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan





Internal rift in Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, intensified after the leader of the senior party Ali Amin Gandapur, the CM of Khabar Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI is heading publicly, and Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, was published publicly on Tuesday.

The recent birth seems to have strengthened rumors during rockets in the party concerning the ownership and affairs of the party. The series of allegations started when Ms. Aleema Khan, addressing the media outside of Adiala prison, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, complained to his former minister and his brother Imran Khan. She also allegedly alleged that Gandapur had accused her of maintaining secret ties with the military intelligence agency.

According to her, CM Gandapur had told Imran Khan that Alima Khan was trying to divert the party with the help of an intelligence agency.

Speaking in the meeting, the claims made by Aleema Khan came one day after Mr. Gandapur met Imran Khan in prison and had a two -hour meeting. He left the locals without speaking to the media.

The quarrel of the Party Politics VS:

Speaking of the meeting, Aleema Khan said that Imran Khan told him that Ali Amin Gandapur had contacted him to record a complaint against her. Ali Amin said that I am in touch with the MI (military intelligence) and that I wanted to become the president of the party, she said, adding that Imran would remain the president.

Ali Amin Gandapur responds to Aleema Khan. Said: The son of Aleema Khans, who was involved in May 9, obtained a deposit within three days of his arrival from London. Military intelligence facilitates Aleema Khan, which harms your cause (Imran Khans).



In the late evening video message, CM Gandapur confirmed that he complained to Imran Khan of his sister who tried to divide the party with the support of military information. He confirmed that there was a flaw in the party, and Aleema Khan, with the help of certain vloggers, tried to provoke the workers of the party against him and to discredit the leaders of the party.





He said he told the founder of the party that the factions worked for their acquired interests and that he had heard the campaign for his release. Gandapur allegedly allegedly allegedly alleged that the party was trying to divide the party, adding that his son had been released in a few days while dozens of party workers, including Imran Khan himself, languished in prison for months.

Imran Khans Sister Aleema Khan alleys that the chief minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, told Imran Khan that Leema Khan is the agent of military injury, wanted to become president PTI & Controls Media.



Last month, Aleema Khan's two sons were arrested but then released after legal proceedings. He also allegedly alleged that Hafizullah Niazi, a parent of Imran Khan, put a campaign for Aleema Khan as president of the PTI. Meanwhile, the acting PTI chief, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, defended Aleema Khan, saying that the three sisters of Imran Khan only come to meet him in prison and have nothing to do with politics.

I mean that the three sisters of Imran Khan have nothing to do with politics and that they come to Adiala prison only to meet their brother, he said earlier in the day.

No one in the family wanted to become a party president, he said. I haven't heard of it, but I know that some people tried to create a controversy. I don't think Ali Amin said that, and if he [Ali Amin] I condemned him, said Barrister Gohar.

