Democratic mayors say that Donald Trump “declared war” on cities





Democrat Mayors Association said in Apost on X Ontuesday that President Donald Trump's comments made during his speech at the base of the Marine Corps in Quantico are likely to “declare war” on American cities.

Speaking to senior military leaders Tuesday, Trump praised the use of federal forces by the country to suppress crime to Washington, DC and major American cities, saying that the United States “should use some of these dangerous cities as a reason for training for our soldiers”.

In response, the Democratic mayors have expressed their concern in an article on X, writing: “Donald Trump declares war on the cities of the Americas and uses a dangerous rhetoric that only makes us less sure”.

“While Trump clearly indicates that he only cares about him because he uses our communities and our soldiers for his little political games, the Democratic mayors will continue to do the work to protect our neighbors and make our cities safer,” said the post.

Trump has already published his plans to send troops to Chicago, Memphis, Portland and Oregon and other American cities he deemed dangerous.

Why it matters

Trump's threats to deploy federal forces and increase the application of immigration to major American cities have aroused the conviction of Democratic mayors, reviving the debates on federal intervention, local authorities and the limits of executive power.

The controversy has intensified the meticulous examination met by the Trump administration for its use of federal forces in aggressive application measures in cities like Chicago and Washington, DC.

Local leaders have warned that these operations may undermine constitutional guarantees, threaten the autonomy of cities and worsen tensions with immigrant and minority communities.

What to know

Addressing the senior military leaders of Quantico, Trump and the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, spoke of their plans for the military to move forward on Tuesday to move forward, suggesting that they could be used in administration efforts to repress crime in major American cities.

Troops of the National Guard were deployed in DC in August in the investigation of the president, who, since then, claimed to have resulted in a decrease in crime in the region.

Trump said on Tuesday during his speech that he planned to “fight the enemy inside”.

“It will be a great thing for the people of this room, because it is the enemy of the interior, and we must manage it before it becomes uncontrollable,” said Trump. “He will not become out of control once you are involved at all.”

The use by the Trump administration of federal forces in cities is not unprecedented. The deployments before Portland included agents from the Ministry of Internal Security and were justified by the White House, if necessary to protect federal goods.

Democratic mayors respond to Trump's remarks

Democratic mayors responded to the statements made by Trump, saying: “Trump declares war on the cities of the Americas and uses a dangerous rhetoric that only makes us less sure. Although Trump is clear that he only cares about himself because he uses our communities and our soldiers for his little political games, the Democratic mayors will continue to do the work to protect our neighbors and make our cities.”

Many mayors of cities led by Democrats, as well as governors, have already denounced the rhetoric and the actions of the Trump administration.

In August, the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, told NPR that the president was trying to occupy the city and violates the American Constitution.

“He provokes in the sending of federal troops, the National Guard, in the cities to loot them, although these entities have no police power,” said Johnson, adding: “They cannot even do the very thing as he claims to do.”

Has Donald Trump declared war?

Donald Trump did not declare his war on Tuesday during his speech in Quantico.

On September 8, the president said that his intention to send federal forces was not to trigger a war, but to the fact, to clean the cities which, according to him, were dangerous after having published a position on social networks by saying: “Chicago about to discover why this is called the Ministry of War.”

“We are not going to war. We are going to clean our cities,” Trump told journalists, adding: “We are going to clean them so that they do not kill all five people every weekend. It is not war. It is common sense.”

Have soldiers were deployed in Chicago?

Although there was no observation of soldiers in Chicago, several federal agents carrying uniforms with the brands “US Border Patrol” and “FBI” were seen.

Observations took place early Tuesday morning, just a few hours after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker warned that an increased federal presence in the city was expected, NBC Chicago reported.

Pritzker said 100 soldiers were to be sent as part of an “targeted immigration application”.

What people say

President Donald Trump said during his speech to Quantico: “It will be a great thing for the people of this play, because it is the enemy of the interior, and we must manage it before it becomes uncontrollable. It will not become out of control once you are involved at all.”

Democratic mayors declared Tuesday in an article on X: “Donald Trump declares war on the cities of the Americas and uses a dangerous rhetoric which only makes us less sure. Although Trump is clear that he is only careful about him because he uses our communities and our soldiers for his little political games, the Democratic mayors will continue to do the work to protect our neighbors and make our cities more sure.”

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, said on CNN in early September: President Donald Trump must be checked on the use by his military administration in American cities.

What happens next

Tensions between the Trump administration and the cities led by democrats have remained high while federal law operations have expanded and legal challenges have continued to progress.

The prosecution of the deployment of federal troops in Los Angeles and DC continues, the cities requiring judicial orders to limit the federal authority.

Update of 09/30/25/25, 4:12 pm: This article has been updated with additional information.

