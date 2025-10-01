4 Culinary Facts The Vice-President Gibran, Blusukan for Martabak affairs snacks

Vice-president (vice-president) Gibran Rakabuming Raka's Birthday Today (1/10). The culinary trail is interesting, from blusukan to a traditional stand to a pioneer of a popular culinary company.

The name of Gibran Rakabuming originally exceeded as the son of the mayor of Solo, Joko Widodo. After Jokowi became the President of the Republic of Indonesia, at that time, Gibran Rakabuming began his political career.

In competition on the 2025 presidential election, Gibran Rakabuming is twinned with Prabowo Suduanto who finally won the political competition and was vice-president 2024-2029. Behind his political career, it turns out that vice-president Gibran has interesting culinary facts.

Its silhouette is often blusukan while tasting traditional foods in regions in Indonesia. In the past, he was also a popular culinary businessman.

Here are 4 culinary facts from Vice-President Gibran:

In the arms! Gibran Learn to eat Pempek in Palembang Palembang Palek Photo: Tiktok / Palembangkulukilir

1. Love the tasting of traditional foods

Gibran is known to have a simple habit of eating. He did not hesitate to visit the market, street stands, to traditional snack sellers to simply taste regional specialties. Solo Liwet rice, Wedang Ronde, at the Asiang coffee in Pontianak, Gibran is often seen to enjoy it without many protocols.

This habit is often under the projectors of the public, because it presents a civil servant close to the culinary of the people. Not rarely, culinary activity was downloaded from social networks and was immediately discussed.

The moment of the culinary blusukan made him more and more known to the community. This method is also considered to be effective in strengthening its popular image, through simple foods that can be appreciated by all groups.

2. Eat with officials and official events

In addition to blusukan, Gibran is also often seen to eat with civil servants and state events. For example, when the father of 2 children had lunch with the vice-president of the Maison Sufmi Dasco. On August 9, 2025, they appreciated a complete set of restoration. “Lunch with the vice-president of the Indonesian Parliament M. @ sufmi_dasco. The menu of meat meat noodles, ranging rice and sautéed papaya leaves. Beautiful weekend for all friends,” wrote Gibran.

Not just a formal banquet, this moment of eating is often a place to break the political atmosphere. Gibran is often seen mixing in minor discussions while eating dishes with important guests. This relaxed shade seems to show that food can also be a powerful means of communication in the political world.

With his activities, Gibran proves that the culinary is not only a stomach affair, but can also be part of a strategy to establish relationships. Both with the community, as well as with representatives of the state.