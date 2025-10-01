Politics
4 Culinary Facts The Vice-President Gibran, Blusukan for Martabak affairs snacks
Vice-president (vice-president) Gibran Rakabuming Raka's Birthday Today (1/10). The culinary trail is interesting, from blusukan to a traditional stand to a pioneer of a popular culinary company.
The name of Gibran Rakabuming originally exceeded as the son of the mayor of Solo, Joko Widodo. After Jokowi became the President of the Republic of Indonesia, at that time, Gibran Rakabuming began his political career.
In competition on the 2025 presidential election, Gibran Rakabuming is twinned with Prabowo Suduanto who finally won the political competition and was vice-president 2024-2029. Behind his political career, it turns out that vice-president Gibran has interesting culinary facts.
Its silhouette is often blusukan while tasting traditional foods in regions in Indonesia. In the past, he was also a popular culinary businessman.
Here are 4 culinary facts from Vice-President Gibran:
In the arms! Gibran Learn to eat Pempek in Palembang Palembang Palek Photo: Tiktok / Palembangkulukilir
1. Love the tasting of traditional foods
Gibran is known to have a simple habit of eating. He did not hesitate to visit the market, street stands, to traditional snack sellers to simply taste regional specialties. Solo Liwet rice, Wedang Ronde, at the Asiang coffee in Pontianak, Gibran is often seen to enjoy it without many protocols.
This habit is often under the projectors of the public, because it presents a civil servant close to the culinary of the people. Not rarely, culinary activity was downloaded from social networks and was immediately discussed.
The moment of the culinary blusukan made him more and more known to the community. This method is also considered to be effective in strengthening its popular image, through simple foods that can be appreciated by all groups.
2. Eat with officials and official events
In addition to blusukan, Gibran is also often seen to eat with civil servants and state events. For example, when the father of 2 children had lunch with the vice-president of the Maison Sufmi Dasco. On August 9, 2025, they appreciated a complete set of restoration. “Lunch with the vice-president of the Indonesian Parliament M. @ sufmi_dasco. The menu of meat meat noodles, ranging rice and sautéed papaya leaves. Beautiful weekend for all friends,” wrote Gibran.
Not just a formal banquet, this moment of eating is often a place to break the political atmosphere. Gibran is often seen mixing in minor discussions while eating dishes with important guests. This relaxed shade seems to show that food can also be a powerful means of communication in the political world.
With his activities, Gibran proves that the culinary is not only a stomach affair, but can also be part of a strategy to establish relationships. Both with the community, as well as with representatives of the state.
3. Views of the nutritive menu and MPME
Gibran not only appreciated food, but also actively highlighting food problems. He highlighted the importance of providing nutritious menus, especially for children and students until the free nutritional food program (MBG) was triggered.
On several occasions, he encouraged local MPMs to be involved in the supply of nutritious menus. In this way, not only is health considered, but also the economic wheels of small communities also move.
This point of view shows its attention to two aspects at the same time, namely nutrition and economic empowerment. Gibran also illustrates how local food stands can become partners in government programs.
My bowl is one of the culinary affairs of Gibran Rakabuming which is worked with chef Arnold. Photo: Instagram
4. Long culinary business tracks
Before diving into politics, Gibran was already known as a culinary entrepreneur. He founded Chili Pari, a growing wedding restoration company in Solo. Since then, he has been increasingly known as a serious young figure in the food sector.
The initial success led him to spread to various culinary brands. One of the most popular is Markobar or Martabak Kota Baru, who was viral with a contemporary garnish.
Gibran has also launched a Goola Drink brand, as well as several other lines such as My Bowl To Buntel Pasta. His businesses are also managed by trusted people, ranging from his young brother Kaesang Pangarep to Chef Arnold Poernomo with whom he once coupled.
