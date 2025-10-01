Trump's Tiktok agreement could be treacherous for content creators





Donald Trump is currently in the process of concluding an agreement that could constantly modify Tiktok and throw a major removal key in the creator's economy.

With large-scale implications on the influential platform, the administration is in the latest stages of negotiating the terms of a purchase of several billion dollars which would transfers the majority property of Tiktok in the United States to a group of billionaires adapted to Maga.

As part of the proposed agreement unveiled last week, Larry Ellison d'Oracle, Michael Dell, the venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz, the investment group in investment in investment Silver Lake, and Rupert and Fox Corp of Lachlan Murdoch, the parent company of Fox News, will receive a major property on the application. These new American owners would then praise a copy of the Tiktok algorithm of his parent company, Bytedance, which would be rebuilt and formed on the American content by the American branch of the platform.

As it is structured and assuming that China learns the agreement, data for the United States Tiktok would be managed by Oracle, but no business entity would hold majority participation. Although it is not clear to what extent the American version would look like the current tiktok, Bytedance would maintain a 20% interest in the new national company.

Most importantly for Trump, who benefited from the platform in last year's elections, the content moderation and the code that animates Tiktok will be under the control of American investors.

All this scheme already makes influencers, many of which count on Tiktok to live, nervous. Since the launch of Tiktok in the United States in 2018, the application has become a basis for the creator's economy. According to an Oxford Economics report, an economic consulting firm Tiktok contributed $ 24.2 billion to American GDP in only 2023, and the application supports more than 224,000 American jobs. The influence industry has increased an industry of $ 250 billion according to a 2023 Goldman Sachs report, and should be double $ 480 billion by 2027.

But Trump's Tiktok's ban could compromise this.

Tiktok has much more creators of left -wing current content than other applications, according to a report by Pew Research, but in this new diet, this split could change. Already, Tiktok has repressed critical speaking to people in power and administration. The creators who criticized the report on the current assault on Israel, bring to Gaza that their restricted and prohibited content. Influencers and average users are concern that the Trump administrator reorganire the algorithm to push pro-maga messaging on the application, which is now the source of favorite news in the U..S. Out of approximately 44% of Americans under the age of 30 (an important voting block for any politician or party).

V Spehar, a tiktker with more than 3.7 million followers that covers the news and politics, said that if Trump tries to transform Tiktok into another right -wing echo room, she and other creators will simply leave the use of the application. “Tiktok was an incredible discovery platform for me and for many other creators,” she said. But if the algorithm becomes transparently biased, “I will probably spend more time focusing on YouTube platforms or meta-platforms.

Spehar and other creators may also have more difficulty reaching their audience under the new structure of the agreement, which would separate the United States from the Tiktok version that the rest of the world uses. Creators who have worked to cultivate global fandoms may have more difficulty reaching these fans and could see a significant drop in views and income. It is also feared that users will be exposed to less news global, which cuts Americans from the world community.

Jonathan Katz, a creator and journalist of content from Tiktok who publishes the racket newsletter, covering extreme right extremism, said: “It is exhausting to have another social media space which turned out to be an unexpected generative community.”

He fears that the pro-maga change on Tiktok under the new property structure does not occur quickly enough for people to even achieve what is going on. “This will not happen at the same time,” he said. “But, most likely, over time, I will have trolls, hatred and far right in my [TikTok] Feed and less commitment with my messages.

Finally, each creator of non-right will have to make a decision, said Katz, on the advisability of continuing to create a company on Tiktok as the application becomes less globalized, more niche and turns into an “increasingly hostile environment”.

