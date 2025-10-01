The Supreme Court refuses to take action at the request of Trumps to a Fed Fire governor for the moment





On Wednesday, the Supreme Court announced that it would hear oral arguments in January at a request from the Trump administration to allow the president to dismiss Lisa Cook, member of the Federal Reserves Board of Governors. In a brief unsigned order, the judges delayed their decision on the advocacy of the administrations to suspend a decision of a federal judge in Washington, DC, who maintains Cook in office despite President Donald prevails on the efforts to withdraw it from the Board of Directors.

The dispute is the last chapter of an ongoing battle on the power of the presidents to withdraw heads of independent federal agencies created by the congress. Under the federal law, the members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to serve 14 -year -old mandates, a design intended to prevent a president from stacking the bridge with his own candidates. They can also only be deleted for a term that the law on the federal reserve does not define.

The president of the time, Joe Biden, appointed Cook to the Fed Board of Directors in 2023. But at the end of August, Trump who also criticized the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, for the fact that the board of directors to reduce interest rates posted screenshots on the social media social site of a letter to cook in which he dismissed it.

Trump quoted allegations according to which Cook had committed mortgage fraud before joining the board of directors by appointing, in the space of two weeks, both a house in Michigan and a condo in Atlanta as the main residence during the loan constraint. (Cook denied allegations, and the media reported the financial documents that could undermine the accusations.) Trump argued that fraud allegations were sufficient to withdraw Cook from the board of directors. At a minimum, he wrote, the conduct in question presents the type of serious negligence of financial transactions which calls into question [Cooks] Competence and reliability as a financial regulator.

Cook went to the Federal Court, where the American district judge Jia Cobb made an order which forced the Fed to allow Cook to stay on the board of directors while her challenge prevails over the effort to dismiss her. In Cobbs View, Cook was substantially likely to gain on its assertion which prevails over efforts to reject it the federal law raped because it had no reason to do so. The obligation for the cause, reasoned COBB, does not plan to withdraw an individual only for the driving which occurred before starting in power.

COBB also concluded that Trump had probably violated the constitutional rights of cooks when he dismissed it. Cook, said COBB, had a real estate interest in his post as governor; Therefore, she wrote, Cook had the right to note and an opportunity to be heard before it could be withdrawn from this position.

And COBB did not agree with the suggestion of Trump administrations that she could not weigh if the president was justified to try to shoot Cook. If a court is faced with a justification offered by the president who is clearly not part of the statutory authority of the presidents, it has written, it is responsible for reviewing this determination. The affirmation of governments that he does not provide, it would not provide practical insulation to the members of the Council of Governors.

After the American Court of Appeal for the Columbia district circuit refused the request of governments to suspend the COBBS order while the dispute continues, the US solicitor D. John Sauer went to the Supreme Court on September 18, asking the judges to intervene. Calling COBBS to order another case of poor legal interference with the dismissal authority of the presidents, Sauer rejected the conclusion of the lower courts according to which Cook had a real estate interest in its position and therefore a right to note and a hearing before it could be dismissed, adding that such a requirement would make ravages sensitive to presidential decision -making.

Finally, wrote Sauer, Cobb did not have the power to order the president to restore Cook to his post. Such a remedy would only be available if the congress expressly authorizes it, he said, and nothing in the law of the federal reserve or the banking law indicates that the congress did for the governors of the Fed. And in any event, Sauer stressed, at this stage, the Supreme Court must only clearly indicate that the federal courts do not have the power to issue preliminary injunctions in reinstatement the kidnapped officers.

On September 22, the court agreed to re -examine the case of Rebecca Slaughter, a member of the Federal Trade Commission that Trump tried to fire earlier this year despite a federal law providing that the FTC commissioners can only be withdrawn for the ineffectiveness, the negligence of duty or the embezzlement in office. The court granted Trump administrations to suspend a decision by another federal judge in Washington, who had prohibited Trump from dismissing slaughter. The judges also ordered the litigants to discuss if, even if federal officials are poorly withdrawn from their positions, the federal courts have the power to order their reinstatement or their detention.

In his memoir, filed on September 25, Cook told judges that the allegations of mortgage fraud were fragile, unproven and conveniently timed following the criticism of the presidents of the decisions of the politicians of the councils. In the light of this dispute concerning the veracity of the allegations of the prevail, she wrote, it is not necessary that the court intervene now, because it could not do so if the allegations against it are ultimately demonstrated.

But the court should not intervene either, continued Cook, because Trump is ultimately not likely to win. Although Trump says he has tried to shoot Cook because, she said, he can only dismiss her for one of the causes recognized by the presidential abolition of the members of the senior management referred to when the provision was promulgated from a test which he cannot respond. The presidents are contrary to the interpretation of the cause, argued Cook, would give him a virtual carte blanche to dismiss any governor at any time and thus reverses the long -time independence federal reserves.

And unlike cases like Slaughters, suggested Cook, there would be no need for a court to reintegrate it into her post if she finally prevails in her challenge, because she has never left her duties: she has always received her salary and has exercised her functions since the alleged dismissal.

In a brief order released to journalists by the courts of the Public Information Office shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the judges wrote that Trump's request for administration to suspend the order of Cobbs is awaiting oral arguments in January 2026 indicating that, as a technical affair, they will hear the oral arguments and will make a decision on the request for stay rather than the underlying merits (although Probability which precedes a dismissal which precedes the conflict will be important (although one plunged a large prohibition of the dispute (although the probability which precedes the fact of predicting the conflict is important. Criterion to determine whether to grant a suspension). The court also indicated that Trump and Cook would not deposit additional memories on the bottom of the dispute, as would normally be the court. ordered the Supreme Court's clerk, Scott Harris, to set a calendar for the deposit of the friend of the Memoirs, as well as any additional pants responding to these memories.

The court order indeed leaves Cobbs in place and prevents Trump from dismissing Cook while the case advances before the Supreme Court.

