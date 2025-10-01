– The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) handed over its branch of foreign relations to Mr. Liu Haixing, a discreet career diplomat, who replaced a predecessor who would have been under investigation.

The International Department of Parties (CPCID) has updated its website to appoint Mr. Liu as Minister, a media led by the Beijing Communist Youth League reported on September 30.

He replaces Mr. Liu Jianchao, an urban diplomat known for his charm with foreign counterparts, who has not been seen in public since the end of July and would have been detained shortly after his return from a trip to Africa.

The CPCID manages the parties linked to foreign political parties and serves as a main contact channel with other communist states such as North Korea. His work completes that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which manages state diplomacy to the state, giving the party a direct line to political parties abroad, including those who are not in power.

Mr. Liu Haixing, 62, joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1985. Trained in French, he served at the Bureau to the translation office for Chinese diplomatic missions in France and the United Nations, and then directed the Ministry of European Affairs. In 2015, he reached his highest position in the ministry as an assistant of minister, a shy rank of the vice-minister.

In 2018, after three decades of diplomacy, he moved to national security, becoming deputy director of the Office of the National Security Commission, chaired by President Xi Jinping.

He stayed outside the spotlight since he took the appointment of national security.

According to Hong Kong Media, Mr. Lius Father, Mr. Liu Shuqing, was also a career diplomat who once had ambassadors in Poland and Norway.

Mr. Liu Haixing and Mr. Liu Jianchao are not linked.

Mr. Liu Jianchao, 61, has been in the position since 2022, before

He was allegedly taken by the authorities for interrogation.

His high -level working style was considered unusual for the position.

During his mandate, he went to more than 20 countries and met officials of more than 160 nations. The former spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was known to talk about the cuff and frankly in English.

His visit in 2024 in Washington, where Hemet then American Secretary of State Antony Blinken, fueled speculations that he was treated as the next Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Analysts say that although the two LIUS differ in the working style, the change of staff is unlikely to modify the overall direction of the foreign commitment of the parties.

I do not provide any major change in the way the party engages in the world, said teacher associate Alfred Wu of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Indeed, the CPCID does not fix itself, but implements only the management of the parties' foreign policy, he said.

He noted that the change comes after

the replacement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr Qin Gang,

Once considered a rising star and, like Mr. Liu Jianchao, a former spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was disciplined for irregularities and replaced by Mr. Wang Yi, a experienced diplomat.

This seems to suggest that the party prefers regular hands to play in power, said Professor Wu, adding: it also clearly pointed out that Mr. Liu Jianchao does not go to politics.