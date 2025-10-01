YouTube, Disney and Meta settled. On the pay day of $ 90 million in Trump





YouTube has become the last media and technology company to settle one of President Trump's legal actions.

The streamer belonging to Google agreed to pay $ 24.5 million to settle a trial brought by Trump after the ban on his account after January 6, 2021, riots of the American Capitol. This brings media trumps and technological companies to more than $ 90 million in the past year.

Some of these proceedings deal with conflicts that the president has experienced with news networks such as ABC and CBS. Others confront the fallout from the attack on the American Capitol.

Part of the money in the regulation will pay the renovations to a presidential library that Trump relies on 2.6 acres of property by the water in Miami. Other funds will go to the non-profit trust for the National Mall, with the intention of building a Mar-A-Lago style ballroom, which should cost $ 200 million overall.

Here is an overview of payments:

Youtube: 24.5 million dollars

After the attack on January 6 against the American Capitol, YouTube suspended the story of the presidents on the platform due to the presumed role in the insurrection. At the time, society had cited concerns about the potential of violence and the violation of its policies of incentive to violence.

Trumps The prosecution, filed in 2021 in the American district court in northern California, argued that the suspension of the accounts was censorship. Before the case was settled, YouTube had already raised its suspension on Trump in March 2023, in the light of the next presidential race.

In the court documents deposited on Monday, alphabet, the parent company of YouTube and Google, did not admit any reprehensible act in the matter. The company has not agreed to modify the policy or the products in the agreement.

Of the $ 24.5 million, $ 22 million go to Trump, who will contribute money to the National Mall trust, who is dedicated to restoring, preserving and raising the National Mall as well as to support the construction of the Ball of the White House, according to the case.

Alphabet will also have to pay an additional $ 2.5 million to other complainants in the case, including the American Conservative Union and the writer Naomi Wolf.

The social media platforms Facebook (now META) and Twitter (now X) had suspended the Trumps accounts on January 6, 2021. At the time, Twitter published a declaration, claiming that the recent tweets of his account and the context which surrounds them in particular the way in which they are received and interpreted on and out of Twitter had to be suspended to avoid the risk of additional violence.

Mark Zuckerberg de Meta also published a Facebook statement after prohibiting Trumps Meta Accounts. He wrote, we believe that the risks of authorizing the president to continue using our service during this period are simply too large.

In July of the same year, Trump continued companies for censorship.

In January 2023, Meta had restored the accounts of Facebook and Instagram Trumps, as was X in 2022.

Shortly before Trump took office for his second term, in January 2025, Meta decided to pay 25 million dollars to the incoming president to settle the trial. Elon Musk, who bought Twitter and renamed him X in the meantime, agreed to pay $ 10 million to adjust his Trump case.

Global paramount: $ 16 million

Paramount Global agreed to pay $ 16 million to resolve Trumps Salvo Legal against CBS 60 minutes during the modification of an interview with his opponent in 2024, the president of the time, Kamala Harris.

Trump said 60 minutes producing an interview with Harris to make her better and strengthen his chances in the elections. CBS denied complaints, saying that the changes were standard and that the case was considered frivolous by experts from the 1st amendment.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that CBS did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and changed major answers to interview issues, but that simply did not work for them.

Last May, CBS offered $ 16 million to settle the civil prosecution filed in Texas. The lump sum included the legal costs of the presidents and an agreement that 60 minutes will publish the transcriptions of the interviews with the future presidential candidates.

Less than a month after the regulation, the Federal Communications Commission approved the acquisition of Skydance Media de Paramount, owner of CBS.

Disney: $ 16 million

At the beginning of last year, ABC News presenter George Stephanopoulos, said Networks news this week that Trump was tried responsible for raping the writer E. Jean Carroll. In May 2023, a jury in New York refused to find Trump responsible for rape, but found him responsible for the sexual abuse of Carroll.

Trump responded to comments on the antenna with a defamation prosecution filed before the Federal Court in Florida. The trial was set by ABC News, owned by Disney last December. Disney has agreed to pay $ 15 million for the Trumps presidential library and $ 1 million in Trumps legal fees.

The regulations also included a note from the publishers, published on the ABC News website, expressing regrets for comments from Stephanopoulos.

Staff writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.

