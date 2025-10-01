Canada and India must put the economy at the heart of the rapprochement

Open this photo in the gallery: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moda gives a speech to the Indian-Japan economic forum in Tokyo on August 29.Issei Kato / Reuters

John Stackhouse is main vice-president at the CEO Royal Bank Bank office.

A reset of India-Canada is underway, and this time, it will require much more than hand handles.

Two years ago, Justin Trudeau sent relations between the two countries in shock. He publicly indicated that the Indian government may have been involved in the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Surrey, British Columbia, creating the largest bilateral crisis since India has tested a nuclear bomb in 1998.

The two governments expelled diplomats, frozen a range of visa services and suspended commercial negotiations. Then came Donald Trump and a new age in America who first put all other foreign policies in second position.

This week, the governments of Carney and Modi have seriously started a difficult rapprochement which will require a certain compromise by both. More importantly, this will ask them to declare what their mutual interests are, rather than their shared values, in an increasingly divided world.

Sikhs separatists arrested while Canada smooths with India

Prime Minister Mark Carney himself opened the door to an interest-based policy when he invited Narendra Modi to the G7 in Alberta in June. Mr. Modi, who was never in love with Mr. Trudeau, seized the branch of Olivier.

The two governments quickly appointed new high commissioners and re -engaged on security issues, in particular on the Nijjar affair, which they both wish to prevent bilateral relations.

This week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand and her Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, met at the United Nations, before an expected visit to India this fall by Ms. Anand. And Ottawa quickly evolved into action, labeling India Bishnoi Gang a terrorist organization, which will help the two countries improve the rise of Indian criminal activity in Canada.

All that is good news for those who wish to restore an active partnership, in particular for trade and investment. But it will not be a simple change of channel to a standardized relationship, because the two countries are on different economic, social and geopolitical wavelengths. They will have to find strategic points of interest.

While Canada returns to India, it will have to navigate a more confident and independent power. Canada must also recognize that a decade of bilateral possibilities has been lost or has not succeeded. And during this decade, India has changed considerably.

Silent India on how the Bishnoi Gang Canadas Terrorist List will affect warming ties

It has reached the highest nominal growth in GDP among major world economies, while household revenues have almost doubled, led by rural communities. As the most populous country in worlds, India is now considering itself an economic and political power for the middle of the century. He also quickly became one of the most advanced digital nations of the worlds, with his Aadhaar The biometric identification system now covering more than 90% of the population.

During this decade, Canada has officially added 500,000 people of Indian origin, making South Asia now the greatest source of immigration in this country.

These two dynamics increasing India and diversified Canada will require a good balance.

So far, Mr. Carney has managed to go beyond local policy to put Canadian interests at the center of this balance. His government has indicated that a new chapter of India's policy will focus on economic issues first, in particular better railings to ensure that these interests are protected against diaspora policy.

A policy more based on interests will have to strengthen trade links. Over the past five years, India has become a strategic option for many Canadians (and others) moving away from China. Even if relations with India were cooled and then frozen, the interests of the main investors have warmed up. Between 2019 and 2023, Canadian pension funds directed 25% of their investment flows to India, against 10% in previous 15 years, while the country has exceeded China to become the second larger destination for Canadian pension funds, only behind the United States

The Ontario teacher's retirement plan has been at the forefront, investing in the past year in infrastructure (the National Highways Trust), vehicle financing (Kogta) and AI (Darwinbox). Brookfield was just as active, buying clean energy assets and telecommunications sites and, at the end of September, signing a Partnership of US $ 1 billion with GIC, an insurance company belonging to the publication, to manage more than five million square feet of office space in three large cities, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Canada, India appoints new envoys as a sign of relationships

In trade, India went from the 16th partner of Canadas in 2008 to 10th in 2015 to 7th last year.

The same cannot be said about Canada, which only ranks 30th for India. Bilateral trade reached $ 31 billion in 2024, compared to $ 117 billion with China. The drop in international students will further slow down this progress, because Canada will perceive politics behind closed doors has tarnished our reputation through a generation of educated young Indians.

This is not the only reason why Ms. Anands Quest to restart commercial negotiations may require patience. Increasingly confident India and Mr. Modi does not easily compromise, in particular on issues such as intellectual property rights, which India has long considered a form of Western colonialism.

These differences apart, the two countries have unique and deep links, largely through the Indo-Canadian population. In the future, India will want a more mature relationship, based on interests, in particular economic interests. Canada can also look for greater opportunities, heavy oil and liquefied natural gas to advanced manufacturing and space technologies.

A renewed relationship will force the two countries to recognize what they bring to each other. He can also underline what they can achieve thanks to alliances and multilateral groups. Ms. Anand and Mr. Jaishankar have rooted their UN addresses this week in the need for multilateralism in a first world in America. India, as a growing second -level power, and Canada, as a medium power called into question, can both find the strength of collective efforts.

Fifty years ago, in 1975, India-Canada relations reached their lowest point after the government of Indira Gandhis tested a nuclear bomb the previous year, then said the state of emergency. The relationship did not recover until Jean Chrtien went to India in 1996.

For the two countries, too at stake for another long winter of dissatisfaction.