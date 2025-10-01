



The Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseths summons hundreds of generals and admirals turned out to be, overall, nothing more. Hegseth strutted and punctuated and gave conferences and hectors, warning the police that he was tired of seeing big people in the corridors of the Pentagon and promising to get men who have medical or religious exemptions from ShavingreadRead: mostly Black Menand to expel the army. He assured them that the Woke Ministry of Defense was now a robust and virile war department, and that they would no longer have to worry about people who lead them as toxic leaders. (Hegseth made a tirade on the toxic word itself, noting that if a commitment to high standards made it toxic, then too bad.)

Overall, a completely embarrassing address. But it was not the worst. The united military leaders probably already knew that HegSeth is not qualified for his work, and they could mostly listen to the sloganing that Hegseth, a former television host, probably aimed more on Fox News and the White House than in the army itself. What they could not ignore, however, is the show that President Donald Trump put when he spoke after Hegseth.

The president spoke for a long time, and his comments should have confirmed to the nicest observer he is, as children say, not well. Several hegseth people declared in advance of the Higher Officer's conclave that his objective was to energize the best military leaders in the Americas and to bring them to focus on Hegseth's vision for a new war department. But the generals and admirals should be forgiven if they came out of the auditorium and wondered: what is wrong with the commander-in-chief?

Trump seemed calmer and more confused than usual; He is not used to the public who does not applaud and does not react to the obvious applause lines. I never entered a room so silent before, he said at the beginning. (Hegseth had the same problem annoying earlier, pending laughter and applause that never came.) The president announced his participation only a few days ago, and he certainly did not seem prepared.

Trump started hiking out from the door. But first, the president channeled his inner Jeb Bush, asking the police officers of Clapbut, you know, only if they wanted.

Have a good time. And if you want to applaud, you applaud. And if you want to do whatever you want, you can do whatever you want. And if you don't like what I say, you can leave the room. Of course, there is your rank; There is your future.

Laughter struck in the room.

Trump then wandered, lost in the corridors of history. He explained how the Ministry of War was renamed in the 1950s. (It was in the late 1940s.) At one point, he mentioned that the Atomic Energy Commission had confirmed that his strike on Iran had destroyed the Teheran nuclear program. (Iran has always had a nuclear program, and AEC has not existed since the mid -1970s.) He groaned the Gulf of America and the way he beat the Associated Press in the matter. (The case is still underway.) The Israeli-Palestinian conflict? I said that he hadn't identified who did you fought for a long time? Three thousand years, sir. It's long. But we understood, I think, settled.

He added later: war is very strange. Indeed.

And that went, as Trump recycled the ancient rally speeches, full of his grievances, his lies and his usual false statements; his obsessions with former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama; And its sour disappointment within the Nobel Prize Committee. (They will give it to a guy who did not do any things, he said.) He welcomed the prices, noting that money could buy a lot of battleships, to use an old term. And to think about it, he said, perhaps America should again build battleships, from steel, not mchch paper and aluminum that the navy apparently uses now: the aluminum that melts if it looks at an upcoming missile. It starts to melt because the missile is about two kilometers away.

Ohhhkayyyy.

Even if these officers had never attended a Maga event or even seen, they were now in the middle of a typical and disturbed diatriber Trump. The president had a speech that awaited him on the telepromitative, and from time to time Trump would lean his shoulders and apparently take a word or a wandering sentence, like a distracted hunter pulling a random bucks to a blind duck. But Trump has always had difficulty fighting against Stephen Millers has worked on neoclassical references and clumsy and clumsy churches on a screen and in his mouth. Above all, the president decided to simply Riff on his greatest successes in the assembly in the face of Pierre.

As comical as many Trumps comments were, the presidents who appeal to American military officers were a violation of all the standards of American civil relations, and exactly what George Washington feared could occur with an unscrupulous commander. The most disturbing part of his speech came when he told the military officers that they would be part of the solution to domestic threats, fighting the enemy from the inside. He added, almost like a kind of trollish after the fact, that Hed said to Hegseth, we should use some of these dangerous cities as a training ground for our military guard, but the military went to Chicago very soon. It is a big city with an incompetent governor. Stupid governor.

This Farrago of fantasy, threat and autocratic peacock is the kind of thing that the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan called the evocation of the evocation for the Bubbas and that George Orwell could have called Proofeed. It is one thing to serve him to a coastal crowd of Maga: they know that most are absurd and that only a part is real. They find it entertaining, and they can take or leave as many rhetorical buffet of junk food as they would like. This is another thing to target this type of sludge to military officers, who are trained and acculturated to treat each word of the president with respect, and to consider his thoughts as a policy.

But American officers never had to face a president like Trump. Many presidents have behaved badly and have undergone mental and emotional losses: John F. Kennedy climbed the secretaries of the White House swimming pool, Lyndon Johnson has unleashed coarse mouths on the chiefs of joint staff, Richard Nixon fell into depression and paranoia, Ronald Reaga and Joe Bidest Age indignity. But the officers' body knew that the presidents were fundamentally normal men surrounded by other normal men and women, and that the American constitutional system would insulate the military of all crazy orders who could emerge from the oval office.

Likewise, in Trumps, the first mandate, the president was surrounded by people who made sure that some of his most hazelnuts and the most dangerous derailed before being able to reach the army. Today, American senior officers must ask themselves who will protect them from the impulses of the person they have just seen on stage. What should officers have to make the accusation of Trumps that other nations only a year ago, would have called America a dead country? (After all, these men and women directed the troops last year.) How are they supposed to react when Trump slips the links on the truth, insults their former chief commanders and talks about his close relationship with the Kremlin?

In 1973, an Air Force Nuclear Missile Missile Officer named Harold Hering asked a simple question during a training session: how can I know that an order I receive to launch my missiles came from a healthy president? The question cost him his career. The soldiers are trained to execute orders, not question them. But today, the man who can command the use of nuclear weapons and the man who would probably verify such an order has given shameful and disturbing performance in Quantico. How many officers have left the room to ask a major matter of habits?

