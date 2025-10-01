Justice is still continued after 60 years of massacre in Indonesia





Dance In The latest Memoirs Remembering the morning of October 1, 1965, when he was 14 years old, he witnessed Indonesian tanks and troops to arrive in the region of elite Menteng, Jakarta, where he lived with his father, Javanese, and his British mother. By waking up their parents, they are silent, he wrote, looking at themselves. The day before, the army kidnapped and killed six army generals, with an assertion that they made prevention to protect President Sukarno. The coup has failed, but the army and its supporters retaliated those who were considered responsible and political enemies. With the context of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, the army cleaned the members and sympathizers of the Indonesian Communist Party. Parents of Tari Lang, including about a million imprisoned people. At least 500,000 People are killed. General Soeharto, who led the government's attack, replaced Sukarno as president and was in power for 33 years. The 1965-66 massacre was one of the darkened periods of Indonesian history. Marxism and communism remain prohibited in this country and continue to be used to silence critical people towards the government. No one had been held responsible for the mass murder. The Indonesian government has in turn made a vague promise that has failed to be filled, including former president Joko Widodo, who in 2023 announce These non -judicial mechanisms will provide compensation to their victims or descendants. Bedjo UNTUNG From the Research Foundation on the victims of 1965 murders to Jakarta told Human Rights Watch that none of the victims or families of the victims of 1965 could compensate. Witness protection agencies and victims require legal decisions or other official institutions. Although the documentation procedure to document what they suffered is not there either. Since President Prabowo suffered Djojohadikusumo served in October 2024, his government tried rewrite historyincluding anti-communist mass violence. Impunity for crime always triggers human rights violations across the country. His mother Lang, Carmel Budiardjo, was expelled in Great Britain in 1970 and became an eminent militant human rights. His father, Suwondo, could not find his family until 1978. However, for many Indonesians, uncertainty about what happened to their relatives still eclipses. Instead of ignoring the legacy of the massacre, the Prabowo government should really try to seek the truth and maintain justice. Sixty years were not late.

