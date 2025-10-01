Politics
New London Memorial honors British volunteers killed to fight for Ukraine United24 Media
A memorial to British voluntary fighters who gave their lives to the Ukrains fight against Russia Invasion on a large scale was revealed in London, according to News Forces September 30.
Title Indomitable UkraineThe six -day exhibition pays tribute to the resilience and resistance of the Ukraines.
He presents recovered military equipment, personal effects of soldiers and civilians, military honors and medals, authentic uniforms and front clothes, as well as illustrations, photographs, documents, maps and trophies on the battlefield. Many of these articles have been brought directly from Ukrainian battlefields to the United Kingdom, where they are shown to the public for the first time.
At the heart of the exhibition is the first memorial of the genre, dedicated to British citizens who took Weapons to the defense of Ukraines. The display has the names and appeal signals of 40 British volunteers, several of which previously served in the British armed forces.
Colin Freeman, author of The Mad and the Brave: the unprecedented story of the Ukraine Foreign LegionInterviewed a number of these veterans. They all believed in the cause, said Freeman.
These are not people who are just going to look for an old war to fight. A number of them have returned for repeated tours [they] I did not do three months [to] Hired this box to be able to come back and say, hey, I fought in Ukraine.
Freeman recalled that he had met one of the combatants now honored on the memorial, Christopher Perryman, a veteran of the Royal Brigade of Fusiliers, as reported by News.
He served in Iraq during the invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein, and Hed was in active service in Bassora and Amarah. But he said that it was not compared to the reception of Russian artillery, which was a different league.
Freeman pointed out that, unlike the traditional military mobilization where soldiers leave alongside comrades and long -standing friends of their regimental basis, most foreign volunteers have made the decision to join the Ukraines entirely entirely and went without the support of familiar colleagues.
Then when they come back after having served, during the period of R&R [rest and recuperation] Back in the United Kingdom, they would return entirely alone, in the cities where there is no parade of adhesive tape, no reception, no welcoming party, no warm words of congratulations from the Prime Minister, no medals. So it is a fairly lonely experience in the Legion, added Freeman.
They celebrated in Ukraine. Ukraine is very grateful to them. But this memorial, things like that, is roughly the only recognition they are coming here in the United Kingdom at the moment, he concluded.
According to Forces News, the exhibition takes place under the patronage of the Ukraine ambassador to the United Kingdom and the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended the opening ceremony.
In these photos, there are not only Ukrainians, but also British soldiers who serve in different units of [the] Ukrainian army and standing side by side with our guys, and their support, the support of [the] The British people are very important to us, said Yurii Horpynych, deputy director general of the kyiv War Museum, addressing News forces.
Earlier, the Kyiv region organized its first military burial ceremony for unidentified soldiers in the national military memorial cemetery. The fallen defenders, whose identities remain unknown, have been set up with complete military honors.
Every day, we fight on Russian disinformation and provide reports directly from fronts. Your help makes us stronger.
|
Sources
2/ https://united24media.com/latest-news/they-believed-in-the-cause-new-london-memorial-honors-british-volunteers-killed-fighting-for-ukraine-12100
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region
- Barack Obamas Fovability compared to the Donald Trumpsnew survey
- The American citizen wrongly detained in Alabama raids twice in the workplace pursues the immigration authorities
- Skyhawks hockey tickets now for sale for Warrior Ice Arena Games