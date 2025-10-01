A memorial to British voluntary fighters who gave their lives to the Ukrains fight against Russia Invasion on a large scale was revealed in London, according to News Forces September 30.

Title Indomitable UkraineThe six -day exhibition pays tribute to the resilience and resistance of the Ukraines.

He presents recovered military equipment, personal effects of soldiers and civilians, military honors and medals, authentic uniforms and front clothes, as well as illustrations, photographs, documents, maps and trophies on the battlefield. Many of these articles have been brought directly from Ukrainian battlefields to the United Kingdom, where they are shown to the public for the first time.

At the heart of the exhibition is the first memorial of the genre, dedicated to British citizens who took Weapons to the defense of Ukraines. The display has the names and appeal signals of 40 British volunteers, several of which previously served in the British armed forces.

A more in -depth examination of the memorial dedicated to British voluntary fighters @Ukremblondon pic.twitter.com/glydpdibhc – BFBS News forces (@Forcesnews) September 29, 2025

Colin Freeman, author of The Mad and the Brave: the unprecedented story of the Ukraine Foreign LegionInterviewed a number of these veterans. They all believed in the cause, said Freeman.

These are not people who are just going to look for an old war to fight. A number of them have returned for repeated tours [they] I did not do three months [to] Hired this box to be able to come back and say, hey, I fought in Ukraine.

Freeman recalled that he had met one of the combatants now honored on the memorial, Christopher Perryman, a veteran of the Royal Brigade of Fusiliers, as reported by News.

Photographs of Ukrainian and foreign fighters, alongside a disposable Nlaw launcher signed by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Source: Ukraine Embassy in the United Kingdom)



He served in Iraq during the invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein, and Hed was in active service in Bassora and Amarah. But he said that it was not compared to the reception of Russian artillery, which was a different league.

Freeman pointed out that, unlike the traditional military mobilization where soldiers leave alongside comrades and long -standing friends of their regimental basis, most foreign volunteers have made the decision to join the Ukraines entirely entirely and went without the support of familiar colleagues.

A Kyiv map used by a Russian sabotage group during the defense of the capital in 2022, given by General Valerii Zaluzhnyi to Ukraines War Museum. (Source: News forces)



Then when they come back after having served, during the period of R&R [rest and recuperation] Back in the United Kingdom, they would return entirely alone, in the cities where there is no parade of adhesive tape, no reception, no welcoming party, no warm words of congratulations from the Prime Minister, no medals. So it is a fairly lonely experience in the Legion, added Freeman.

They celebrated in Ukraine. Ukraine is very grateful to them. But this memorial, things like that, is roughly the only recognition they are coming here in the United Kingdom at the moment, he concluded.

An exhibition of trophy plates collected from the Russian and North Korean military units, seized on the battlefield. (Source: News forces)



According to Forces News, the exhibition takes place under the patronage of the Ukraine ambassador to the United Kingdom and the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended the opening ceremony.

In these photos, there are not only Ukrainians, but also British soldiers who serve in different units of [the] Ukrainian army and standing side by side with our guys, and their support, the support of [the] The British people are very important to us, said Yurii Horpynych, deputy director general of the kyiv War Museum, addressing News forces.

Earlier, the Kyiv region organized its first military burial ceremony for unidentified soldiers in the national military memorial cemetery. The fallen defenders, whose identities remain unknown, have been set up with complete military honors.

