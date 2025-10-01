



Trump gives a big shock to Erdogans Kaan Spealth Fighter Dream while we stop the offer …; Will Turkey challenge NATO, Washington? The blocking of engine deliveries of the US Congress to Turkey would considerably hamper the development of the Kaan Fighter Jet program and stop the production of its initial variants, block 0 and block 1. (Deposit) In a major setback for Turkey's efforts to develop its Aboriginal Kaan Stealth fighter airplane, the United States has interrupted the supply of F110 engines to Ankara, a severe blow to the advanced advanced hunting program of the country, which would be a dream project by Turkish President Reces Tayyip Erdogan. Why do American decision signals deepen the rift within NATO? Addressing a press conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the US Congress had blocked the export licenses for F110 GE engines for ambitious stealth fighter Kaan in Ankara. Fidan described this decision “a deliberate obstacle against Turkey's ambition to achieve its independence from national defense” and linked the rifts into deepening within the NATO alliance led by the United States. The Turkish Minister also accused the United States of armed military technology to harm Ankara's strategic autonomy in the midst of Ankara's efforts to restructure an weapon contract of $ 7 billion with Washington, which includes the sale of F-35 fighter planes made in the United States in Turkey. In particular, Turkey had asked for permission from the United States to import F110 engines from General Electric and assemble them locally, as well as F404 engines, in the efforts of foreign dependence. However, Washington refused the request, while American legislators have put an embargo on the supply of hunting jet engines in Turkey, citing concerns about Ankara's efforts to align themselves on American national security, the sensitivities of intellectual property and NATO policies. Add india.com as a favorite source How could the American blockade have an impact on the Kaan Fighter hunting program in Turkey? According to experts, the blocking of engine deliveries from the US Congress to Turkey would considerably hamper the development of the Kaan Fighter Jet program and interrup the production of its initial variants, block 0 and block 1. In particular, the United States has also refused to sell its 5th generation F-35 fighter plane in Turkey, probably to ensure that Israel maintains a technological edge and air superiority in the Middle East. The cessation of imports of engines from the United States will also have a strong impact on Turkey's defense exports when Ankara recently signed an agreement with Indonesia to provide a fleet of 48 Kaan fighter planes in the country of Southeast Asia. In addition, he will also pose major defense challenges for Turkey against Greece and Israel, which already exploit F-35 stealth fighter planes, and the scoring of Kaan Fighter Jets would bring an important blow to Ankara's military power against neighboring competitors. What is the Kaan Fighter Jet program from Türkiye? Developed by Turkish Turkish Turkish Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to replace the aging fleet of the country of F-16 Fighter Jets, the Tai Kaan, commonly called Kaan, is a 5th generation twin fighter fighter designed for air superiority every time. Ankara presents the fighter Kaan as a cheaper option and more accessible to the American fighter F-35 fighter, to attract small nations, in particular the Gulf countries, to buy the plane. According to reports, Turkey is also an indigenous hunting engine, the Trmotor, but the project is expected to finalize at least 10 years. Ankara has the possibility of buying WS-15 engines in China, but that would mean going directly to the United States and NATO, something that Erdogan does not seem to want to do.







