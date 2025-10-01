PM reveals 100 coins, RSS centenary buffer; Very first representation of Bharat Mata on Indian currency

To mark the completion of 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday October 1, 2025) published a specially designed commemorative post stamp and a coin highlighting the contributions of the Sanghs to the Nation. Taking RSS as the incarnation of timeless national conscience, he declared in the mission to build an India developed by 2047, the contribution of Sangh will be crucial.

The 100 pieces, published by the PM of the Delhis Ambedkar International Center, presents the national emblem on one side and an image of Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra (hand position representing the administration or the granting of blessings), with a lion, being hailed by Swayamsevaks, on the other. Speaking on occasion, PM stressed that it is perhaps the first time in the independent history of the Indiates that the image of Bharat Mata appears on the Indian currency. He added that the room also carries the motto of Sanghs as a way: Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama.

A vision of a specially designed commemorative piece highlighting the contributions of the RSSS to the Nation, published by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the centennial celebrations of organizations at Ambedkar International Center, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo credit: Ani

Evaluating RSS, PM said that a hundred years ago, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Sangh was founded. He said it was not the creation of something completely new. It was a new manifestation of an ancient tradition, where the eternal national consciousness India is expressed periodically, in different forms, to face the challenges of the time, he added.

In our time, Sangh is the embodiment of this timeless national consciousness. It is the good fortune of our generation of Swayamsevaks that we are witnessing the Centenary of Sanghs, said the Prime Minister.

Organizing Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, Mr. Modi explained how Mr. Hedgewar and many Swayamsevaks actively participated in the fight for freedom and were even imprisoned in their fight for the nation. He said Sangh also provided support and protection to many freedom fighters.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined the plots that were planted to defame Sangh and recalled how the second Sarsanghchalak, Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, was falsely involved in a case and even imprisoned.

But the Sangh never allowed bitterness to take root. Swayamsevaks believes that we are not separated from society. Society is formed from us. This feeling of unity with society and the unwavering faith in the Constitution and constitutional institutions gave the Swayamsevaks the stability of the Spirit and maintained them sensitive to society, even in the most serious crises, said the PM.

From the procedure to help refugees after the partition in position with the nation in each crisis, even with limited resources, PM said that the Swayamsevaks are among the first stakeholders and work on the front line. Extend his greetings to the volunteers of the RSS, who remain dedicated to the commitment to serve the nation and its people, PM has declared that the Sangh, since its creation, has devoted itself to the construction of the nation. To achieve this, he chose the way to build the character.

Vyakti Nirmaan is rashtra Nirmaan (construction of nation by the character building) was the way to the Sanghs. For this, he created a unique, simple and lasting mechanism of the daily Shakha. The Shakha is an inspiring place where each Swayamsevak begins his trip from me to us and goes through a process of personal transformation, added PM.

By establishing a parallel between the RSS and a river that nourished each region it crosses, PM declared that Sanghs Journey reflects this, with its various affiliated organizations which engaged in a national service on all facets of life, agriculture, social protection, tribal uprising, the empowerment of women, arts and science and the work sector.

Although diversified in their work areas, they all embody a spirit and a resolution which is the nation, said Prime Minister Modi first.

He underlined how the Sanghs affiliates like Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Sewa Bharti, Vidya Bharti and Ekal Vidyalayas who work in the most distant and most inaccessible parts of the country and preserve and nourish the traditions, customs and values ​​of tribal communities. PM also underlined on the RSSS call to combat social evils such as caste discrimination, untouchability. He also echoed a message similar to that of Mr. Bhagwat, who, in his multiple speeches, called a well, a temple, a cremation ground for everyone to keep the united society.

India progressing towards becoming a developed nation, PM has declared that the challenges before the nation are now new, which include dependence on foreign countries, conspiracies to divide the unity of the India, demographic changes by infiltration, etc.

Our government is actively struggling. I am happy that the RSS also prepared a concrete roadmap to cope with it. The Sangh Panivartan Panch gives each Swayamsevak the path to overcome the challenges of today, said the Prime Minister.

The Panch Parivartan (five changes) is a framework invented by the RSS for the construction of the nation in the years to come. The five points include the creation of self -awareness among people, the creation of social harmony by prioritizing marginalized marginalized values, by instilling social and cultural values ​​in the family and civic sense among the masses as well as the safeguard of the environment.

Guided by these resolutions, Sangh now begins its trip to its next century. In the mission of building an India developed by 2047, the contribution of Sangh will be crucial. Again, my best wishes with each Swayamsevak, added Mr. Modi.

RSS finished 100 years on the occasion of Vijayadashmi falling on October 02, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The head of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, will give his opening speech on occasion, in which former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the main guest.