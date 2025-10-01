



US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks, soybeans being a major discussion during talks as US-Chinese trade frictions were deepening. The upcoming talks come in the context of increased American trade tensions. Washington intensified the dispute by increasing the prices on Chinese imports to 145% effective before Beijing returned with counter-tale and export controls. The two parties relaxed the measures in May after the negotiations, the United States reduced most of the tasks to a reference of 30% while maintaining in place of the prices related to fentanyl and reciprocal. China has also softened certain stages under the truce, now extended until November. The American rate on Chinese imports currently oscillates approximately 55%. Trump says China hurts soy producers In an article on Truth Social, Trump said that American soy producers had been injured by China's decision to stop buying their cultures. He accused Beijing of using the movement as a negotiation tactic. “Our country's soy producers are injured because China is, to” negotiate “reasons, not buying,” wrote Trump. He added that the income collected through prices would be partly redirected to support American farmers. Trump also criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, not having applied a commercial agreement that forced China to buy billions of dollars of American agricultural products. “Sleepy Joe Biden did not apply our agreement with China,” he said. The president promised that soybeans and other crops would be “a major subject of discussion” when meeting XI and assured farmers that “everything will work very well”. For Trump, the meeting will be an opportunity to highlight its position that the United States has the upper hand in commercial talks. He insisted that the prices have generated billions of dollars in revenues, some of which plans to use to compensate for the losses of farmers. “I will never let our farmers fall,” wrote Trump in his social post of truth. “Make soybeans and other crops in rows, still great!” One of Beijing's main countermeasures has been to reduce purchases of American agricultural products, including soybeans, goods in the heart of American agricultural exports. China would not have bought American soybeans since April. The Trump administration has described the current rate of “status quo” which operates in favor of America. US trade representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday that “Chinese import prices of around 55% were a good status quo”, noting that the president considers this as the current Beijing agreement. – ends With agents' entries Posted by: Shipra parashar Posted on: October 1, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/us-soybean-farmers-hurt-due-to-china-will-meet-xi-jinping-in-4-weeks-says-trump-2796484-2025-10-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos