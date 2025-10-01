The sisters of British human rights activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, intervened for the first time since her release of prison in Egypt to call on Keir Starmer to push Narendra Modi to release a British activist Sikh when he meets the Indian Prime Minister next week.

Jagtar Singh Johal, of Dumbarton, has been detained in an Indian prison for almost eight years without facing a full trial in what his supporters say they are an arbitrary and flagrant denial of justice by a British ally.

The sisters of Mona and Sanaa Seif of Abd El-Fattah, who were released from a Cairo prison a fortnight ago, after years of campaign, united their forces with other victims of arbitrary detention to urge Starmer to tell the Indian Prime Minister that Johal's ill-treatment will have long will have lasting consequences for the British bilateral relationship.

Johal, from Dumbarton, was in India to marry when he was seized by plainclothes officers in 2017. He was not found guilty of a crime and in March was authorized in one of the nine cases against him. He faces accusations of terrorism as part of the attacks on the Liberation Force of the Sikh separatist Khalistan (KLF), a prohibited terrorist organization, of which he would be a member.

Johals' detention is considered one of the worst examples of injustice among the British still held abroad, and it is suspected that the pursuit of free trade and security with India, obtained in May, slowed the British government's efforts on its behalf.

In letters to Downing Street, the group writes: In almost eight years and hundreds of legal hearings, the prosecutors have provided no credible evidence against Jagtar. In the first case against him to make a verdict in March 2025, Jagtar was acquitted of all the accusations of the Moga district court in Punjab. The court concluded that the accusation had miserably failed to prove his case and rejected all the allegations against him.

They add: the eight cases essentially in double against Jagtar violent the principle of double danger which protects people against being judged more than once for the same crime, devoted both in international and Indian law.

The letter to Starmer was signed by other victims of arbitrary detention, notably the British Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe; Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe; Matthew Hedges, a British academic previously held in the United Arab Emirates; And her partner, Daniela Tejada. Cousin Abd el-Fattahs, Omar Robert Hamilton, one of the main coordinators of the ALAA free campaign, is also a signatory.

In the letter, coordinated by the repair of the campaign group, they say that they are deeply concerned about the detention of Johals and to ask the Prime Minister to raise the case with a renewed emergency when he goes to India for the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. They say that Johal was sentenced to a possible death sentence after charges were brought against him on the basis of a confession extracted under torture.

The courts of the National India Investigation Agency often put decades to make a verdict. As we know by a painful experience, the mental torture of being arbitrarily detained endlessly in view can cause extreme suffering, they write.

After Johals' acquittal in the first case against him, his prison conditions worsened, he is heard. He is held in almost total lonely isolation and subject to regular research from his cell.

The letter says: We urge you to use your first visit to India as Prime Minister to specify Prime Minister Modi that Allied countries do not deal with other citizens in this way, and that what happens to Jagtar will have lasting consequences, both for the India reputation on the international scene and the future of his relations with the United Kingdom.

Starmer raised Johals Case with Modi during his visit to London in summer, but, says the letter, lifting the case is not enough. The Ministers of the previous government said they had increased the Jagtars file more than 100 times with their Indian counterparts, but it remains in prison and it is difficult to see that any progress has been made as a result of these interventions.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after Our morning email breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what's going on and why is it important Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charities, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. If you do not have an account, we will create an invited account for you Theguardian.com to send you this newsletter. You can make a full registration at any time. For more information on how we use your data, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Service conditions apply. After promoting the newsletter

Mona and Sanaa Seif say that only a repeated intervention at the highest level makes a difference in such cases. Starmer and British national security advisor Jonathan Powell have repeatedly raised the case of Abd el-Fattahs with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah Al-Sissi.

Indian authorities do not claim that Johal was directly involved in alleged assaults against Hindu leaders in the Punjab region in 2016 and 2017, but accuses him of transferring funds to support them.

This allegation was rejected before the court because the Indian prosecutors presented no reliable evidence to safeguard it despite more than seven years to build a case.

Prosecutors of the National Agency of Investigation were seriously criticized in the Verdict for having failed to collect convincing and convincing evidence during the investigation concerning the participation of the accused in illegal activities, and having miserably failed to prove the commission of the various alleged offenses.

Critics point out that there are no video surveillance sequences, no bank transfer files, no evidence of email or telephone call which directly connects Johal to crimes.