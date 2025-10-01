IM returns an asset in distress, explains Kemi Badenoch – Politico





Asked about the possibility of new defections, Badenoch has sounded a provocative note: some people jump just wherever they think that the wind blows. We need deputies who will keep the course and stay faithful to our values, not just people who want to be MPS. Speaking for the first time after Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage exchanged immigration during the week of the Conference of Works, the conservative chief said: I think they are both as bad as each other. They are both quarrels and children; The country needs adults in the room. We are the adults. She claimed that Farage had spoiled and met in trouble on her plans to abolish the indefinite ban to stay for installed migrants. Badenoch rejected the chief of the United Kingdom's reform as someone who is very happy to make things happen and agitate, but said that Prime Minister and Nigel Farage both played grievance policy. The idea of ​​a conservative merger with reform would not work, she added, because the two parties separated more into the main political areas. He wants to lift the service ceiling to two children. Nigel Farage is in the same boat as work, Lib Dems, The Greens, Plaid Cymru, SNP, which is not our boat. He wants to increase public spending. He doesn't want to balance books. We are the party of tax responsibility. We are the only tax responsibility party. After criticizing that she had failed to distant herself strongly from the recent march of “Unite The Kingdom”, who had far-right activist Tommy Robinson, the real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, as one of his main organizers, observed Badenoch: I constantly think of talking about Tommy Robinson made a big name for Tommy Robinson. In the same way that Keir Starmer labeling Farage Racist only puts up on these things. By reflecting on the rise of support for Robinson and populist-right policy more widely, Badenoch said: what is happening is that people see that the government does not work. And when someone arrives, a polemicist or an agitator, whether Tommy Robinson or someone else, who says something that turns out to be true, people are not interested in the criticism of the people of their ivory towers in Westminster or everywhere, criticizing this person. They want to know what we are going to do to solve it. Despite the criticisms of his party, Badenoch is categorical on the recasting of the conservatives in his image. A party takes the form of the leader. I am the leader now and the party takes my form. I'm not Boris Johnson. I'm not rishi sunak, not liz truss, not David Cameron, not Mrs. [Margaret] Thatcher is or John Major. I am Kemi Badenoch. And during this conference, people will see what a celebration of Kemi Badenoch looks like. »»

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/kemi-badenoch-uk-conservative-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos