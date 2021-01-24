What is lacking in foreign troops in Libya?





Image quote, AFP Foreign troops in Libya appear to have ignored a deadline to leave the country, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. Libya’s two main political rivals have the backing of foreign powers. The internationally recognized government in the capital, Tripoli, has long been supported by the Turkish military, which sent mercenaries from Syria to help the government. Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of eastern Libya, General Khalifa Haftar, was supported by Russian mercenaries. The agreement leads to the suspension of the UN signing is now nearly three months stipulated that all foreign forces leave Libya last Saturday. But reports from the country so far indicate that there is no sign of foreign troops leaving the country. Libya Wednesday in the country, there still seems to be an agreement on the withdrawal of troops already looga can not be described as a breakdown of the number of countries these agreements in conflict for the jiitamaan. “In such cases, collapsed state agreements do not go as planned. There are often delays. Other agreements are behind them. Other agreements will be followed when not planned. The agreement three months is just a promise. ” pressure on the mercenaries, ”said Ahmed Tiir, an Arab and Islamic commentator. Stages of the Libyan War In early June last year, troops led by General Khalifa Haftar were forced to withdraw from the Tripoli area, defending themselves firmly. He thus lost ground in a fierce battle that lasted a year. The Libyan government recognized by the UN was assisted by the Turkish government. Image quote, TR Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Xaftar Khalifa forces and his supporters are obstacles to peace in Libya. Erdogan and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez held a joint press conference at the Turkish Presidential Palace in Ankara on June 4 to discuss the situation in Libya and ways to restore peace. Russia and Turkey have played key roles in Libya over the past year, with troops stationed in many parts of the country, although other countries have been involved. It should also be noted that Syrian fighters are an important part of the Libyan war, some of which were seen there when Turkey took part in the war there. Initially, the fighters were from the Al-Wefaq government, but there are reports that Russia sent mercenary Syrian fighters to Libya to help General Khalifa Haftar. But their role in the war remains uncertain. Since 2015, Libya has been divided into two states, East and West. Haftar is based in the east of the country, while the Libyan government controls the west.

