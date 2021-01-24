Insurrection At The Capitol: Live UpdatesExBulletin





Facebook’s supervisory board is considering what to do with Donald Trump’s accounts. Jeff Chiu / AP .

An independent watchdog for Facebook is in the process of determining whether Donald Trump will be allowed to return to the company’s social media platforms after Facebook indefinitely suspended Trump’s accounts in the wake of the January 6 insurgency.

Facebook sent the decision back to the board on Thursday, which Facebook says can make binding decisions that even CEO Mark Zuckerberg cannot overrule.

Currently, the board consists of 20 members, co-chair Jamal Greene told NPR’s All Things Considered, who will divide into groups to determine whether the suspension was appropriate and in line with company policies and values. Greene is also a professor of law at Columbia Law School.

“We rely on both the terms of service of the company, which they call their community standards, and their correct application, but Facebook also has what is called values,” Greene told NPR. . “Voice is one of those values. Safety is one of those values. Dignity is one of those values. And we are also responsible for applying those values.”

In assessing the suspension of the former president’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram, which the company also owns, the board would also take into account, Greene said, international rights law “which has standards on when and how freedom expression can be regulated “.

“Facebook is committed to acting in accordance with these standards, and therefore the board is set up to try to apply these international human rights standards to the behavior of the company,” Greene added.

Facebook suspended Trump’s accounts indefinitely following an initial 24-hour lockdown shortly after the insurgency. Announcing the minimum two-week indefinite suspension on January 7, Zuckerberg said the “risks” of continuing to allow Trump access to the company’s platforms were “just too great.”

The next day, Twitter said it was banning Trump’s account for good.

Earlier this week, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs and communications defended the suspension at NPR.

“We believe we made the right decision. We believe this was fully justified by the unprecedented circumstances of that day,” Nick Clegg told NPR’s All Things Considered Thursday.

Greene notes that the board does not preemptively take decisions such as Trump’s suspension for Facebook. Instead, it primarily reviews decisions already made by the company regarding content removal and determines whether to allow content to return to the platform.

Greene also notes that this case will provide policy advice and obligations on how the company handles the accounts of politicians going forward, a recurring criticism for the company and its CEO.

“This is something that has been a challenge for the company and for other platforms in the past, given that political leaders are located very differently from ordinary citizens,” Greene said.

The council was formed last year to weigh the toughest decisions on what Facebook allows users to post. He started taking deals in October but has yet to render a decision.

Editor’s note: Facebook is one of NPR’s financial backers.

