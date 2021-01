Team GB wins ice skating and hockey championships – Journal

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Ski Association team won the ice speed skating and 3rd ice hockey championship on Saturday during the ongoing winter sports festival at PAF ski resort in Naltar .

The Gilgit-Baltistan Scout team won the 28th National Alpine Skiing Championship.

Pakistani two-time Winter Olympian Mohammad Karim of the Pakistan Air Force won gold medals in the slalom and giant slalom categories but were unable to secure the coveted trophy for his team , the remaining four medals having been won by the skiers of GB Scouts.

GB Scouts’ Mir Nawaz won silver in both categories while teammates Zahid Abbas won bronze in slalom and Waqar Junior in giant slalom.

NATIONAL PARKS TO BE ESTABLISHED: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan announced on Saturday the creation of Nanga Parbat National Park and Himalayan National Park amid strong opposition from PPP and PML-N. Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated both projects during his visit to Britain in December last year.

The federal government has also approved the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) for three years under the GB Forest Act, 2019 and GB Wildlife Preservation Act 1975, for the protection, management and conservation of forest resources, national parks and from wildlife.

According to a notification issued by the UK government, the Himalayan National Park will be established in Astore District, covering an area of ​​1,989 square kilometers in Mir Malik, Chota Deosai, Kala Pani, Minimerg and Qamari.

Nanga Parbat National Park will cover an area of ​​1,196 km2 in the Diamer and Astore districts.

According to the notification, the UK Department of Forests, Parks and Wildlife will manage the parks with the active participation of local communities.

In another notification, the UK government declared some important water bodies and watersheds as protected landscapes.

These include Lake Borith in Gojal Hunza, Naltar Wetland Complex, Lake Gasho and Sai Nullah, Juglote Gilgit, Lake Darel in Diamer, Hotto Spring and Nullah, Sirmik and Purkuta Nullah, Skardu.

Meanwhile, the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other regional parties have opposed the establishment of national parks and the deployment of the CF in Britain.

Opposition Leader in the UK Assembly, Amjad Hussain Advocate, told Dawn it was a plot by the federal government to defeat the movement for property rights and the law to rule over the British people.

Posted in Dawn, January 24, 2021

