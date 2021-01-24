Mass radicalization that India does not recognize

It is now clear that if you are a Muslim in Narendra Modis new India, you can be arrested for selling shoes, participating in a protest, talking or walking with a Hindu girl, driving a cattle truck, or not playing a joke. If you are a Muslim in the wrong place at the wrong time, the Constitution does not mean much and the law can be twisted in any way to imprison you.

Crime is irrelevant. It doesn’t matter if you are a victim, not the abuser. This is the ever growing reality of Indian Muslims.

Consider Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comic, now in jail for 23 days without bail for any felony. His show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was interrupted by vigilantes from Hindu Rakshan Sangathan (Hindu Protection Union), who claimed he was going to joke about Hindu gods. Instead of stopping the minions, the police commissioner praised them for their vigilance and vigilance and arrested Faruqui instead.

Think of Nasir, the poor shoe salesman who was threatened by morons from Bajrang Dal in the town of Gulaothi, Uttar Pradesh for selling Thakur brand shoes, the chief minister’s caste name and a word that has affected their upper caste Hindu sensibility. They weren’t arrested of course, Nasir was. He was lucky to have been released after two days. The case against him for encouraging enmity will continue.

Take the example of the unfortunate Muslim teenager from Bijnor, also in Uttar Pradesh, who was beaten by a mob and then arrested for escorting a friend, a Hindu, home. He has been in jail for 42 days, with bail rejected three times, there is no basis for bail, said judge charged under new Uttar Pradesh law which uses the sheet vineyard of conversion to discourage interfaith marriage and criminalize such love.

A restless state

Oars have been written on the slow disintegration of the rule of law in India during the Modis mandate. To be sure, the grip of law and governance in India has always been tenuous Lant Pritchett, a Harvard professor, called India not a failed state but a failed state, but there was an institutional consensus and social against its blatant contempt.

Today, this consensus is disintegrating, while the institutions are actively participating in its dismantling. Disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law is so pernicious that anyone who criticizes Modi or his Bharatiya Janata party is liable to persecution or punishment.

Many use this general withering of the rule of law to explain the harassment of Muslims. This argument says that every dissident is a target and that is true, of course. However, too few of us recognize that Muslims are the target of persecution, even though it is blatantly obvious that they are.

A man who was lynched in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on suspicion of slaughtering cows dragged by locals in the presence of police on June 18, 2018. Credit, PTI

The Hindutva ecosystem does not accept the mistreatment of Muslims. His responses are childish, rooted in insecurity, illogicality and hatred: what about the oppression of Hindus by the invaders; what about the treatment of pundits in Kashmir; what about Charlie hebdo; and, when all else fails, go to Pakistan.

But even liberal commentators who pay much needed attention to the oppression of Indian Muslims attempt to draw a totally false equivalence with Islamic intolerance, inside or outside India, past or present, real. or imaginary. What does all this have to do with the teenager’s plight with the Hindu friend, Nasir the shoe seller or Faruqui the comic book?

Any honest criticism of the victimization of Muslims in the New India must address what Hindu society refuses to recognize: that it is radicalizing and that it normalizes such radicalization to such an extent that it does not succeed. to recognize what’s going on. Academics have one term for what Hindu India is going through: mass radicalization.

This radicalization of Hindu society manifests itself on two levels. First, in general conversation, between families and in private discourse. Second, it reflects the official acceptability of Islamophobia in the statements of those who run India: politicians, police officers, judges and other administrators.

WhatsApp wisdom normaliastion

Not everyone is radicalized. In fact, I would say a majority are not. Hindu society is complex and while Modi has consolidated its many castes and divisions, it is by no means certain that this consolidation will continue. Currently, however, the actions of those who defend bigotry or rationalize Islamophobia are on the rise and have a disproportionate effect on Indian public discourse.

The massive radicalization of Hindu India explains the enduring popularity of Modis despite disasters of governance, autocratic behavior, and record-breaking economic contraction. As long as Hindus are ready to believe that a golden age reflecting their glorious and ancient tradition is near, redemption is at hand after centuries of oppression, and the pampered Muslim is shown his place, Modi is likely to prevail.

The normalization of WhatsApp wisdom is now so deeply ingrained that most of us find it not exceptional that the President of India contributes Rs 5 lakh towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, or that the government of Uttar Pradesh opens a bank account and urges its employees to make a voluntary donation for the construction of the temple.

Radicalization has progressed with the government, the judiciary, the mob and the media working together. It started on the sidelines, a trickle of hate crime lynchings, beatings and murders that turned into a deluge, slowly sliding from title to footnote, awakening Hindus’ worst instincts. Most of the writers have run away, and some have been praised by BJP ministers, which means normalization with a wink and a smile.

The government further stimulated Islamophobic instincts with changes to the Muslim divorce law, criminalizing Muslim men who abandon their wives in a way that Hindus never will. Many new laws and their interpretation, especially with regard to love or eating habits, are entrenched in the majority and allowed to appear in court or be eagerly prosecuted by the police.

Narendra Modi during the laying of the foundations of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI

Today, Muslims in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh can be legally arrested simply for falling in love with Hindus; other states led by the BJP will follow. Cow slaughter laws have been debated since independence and introduced in many states over the decades, but they are made more draconian than ever. These laws have institutionalized the role of Hindu vigilantes in at least 10 states. In Karnataka, the latest to toughen its cow laws, anyone can be a vigilante: even a veterinarian can search a house or seize equipment or livestock simply on suspicion.

You are either nefarious or an accomplice if you fail to see that the multitude of new laws are primarily aimed at cementing Hindu supremacy, restricting economic options for Muslims, or sending them a message that this will be their new normal. Criticism of these laws is soft, muffled, or non-existent. The Oppositions response to Hindu radicalization is not to oppose it but to adopt it in the form of what is now called soft Hindutva.

Mass radicalization is of course not a phenomenon unique to India. This is the defining characteristic of the new post-truth, tribalized and digitized world, manifested in the way Donald Trump convinced 70 million Americans to vote for him and urged some of them, including officers. military and police, to storm their seat of government. But American institutions have survived the radicalization of society and Trump is gone for now.

Deep in the veins

The difference with the United States is that the radicalization of the majority in India has seeped through the veins of its institutions. The administration, justice, politicians and media echo what were once Hindu-vigilante slogans and concerns. As Hindu radicalization progresses and yesterday’s atrocities become normal today, Indian Muslims will find life more difficult than ever.

As I write this column, I am watching a video which is sadly common in new India, burgeoning Hindu rashtra: a Hindu priest wrapped in saffron robes slaps, abuses and kicks a frail young Muslim walking with his friend, a young Hindu woman.

As the beating progresses, viewers have seemingly kinder souls than similar videos where they enthusiastically participate in such violence suggests the priest is stopping the assault because the young man is a heart patient. The young man squeezes the feet of his attackers and asks forgiveness. M ********, I have Shri Ram bowl, yells the priest. Motherf ******, say glory to Ram.

Samar Halarnkar is the editor of Article-14.com, a project that traces the abuses of the law and the hope it offers.