Pro-Trump lawmakers may rethink their stance after losing corporate funding





The massive outflow of corporate support could affect how senators vote on Trump’s impeachment trial, experts say. Dozens of companies have pulled funding from GOP lawmakers who voted against Biden’s certification. CEOs say they increasingly have no choice but to bring politics into the boardroom. Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Moral condemnations may not be the only reason GOP lawmakers are turning their backs on former President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers who voted against Joe Biden’s certification as president might also rethink their stance after losing corporate funding, experts told Insider.

After Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a desperate attempt to overturn the presidential election results, which turned into a violent insurgency killing five, the companies quickly severed ties with Trump and lawmakers who backed his baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

Walmart, Amazon and Morgan Stanley are among the companies that have cut political funding to 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against Joe Biden’s certification as president. Hallmark went further and called on Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall, who both voted against Biden’s certification, to reimburse his political donations.

This massive drain of corporate support could have an effect on the actions of politicians, experts told Insider.

“The funding cut is hitting these politicians where it hurts,” Donald Hambrick, professor of management at the Smeal College of Business at Pennsylvania State University, told Insider.

The refusal of donations is “probably the most profound of the measures that can be taken,” he added.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on January 13. It is now for the Senate to decide whether or not to condemn him. If he obtains the two-thirds majority required to be convicted, the Senate will then hold a vote on whether to prevent him from again holding public office.

“I think senators are going to squirm,” Hambrick said.

As more FBI riot reports and video footage are released, more companies will take action, causing “Senators to squirm all the more,” Hambrick added. . This could ultimately affect the way senators vote, he said.

“These companies could have a substantial effect on the votes of senators,” he said.

“The Senate vote could be very unfavorable to Trump.”

Trump’s closest political allies are under pressure from some party members to continue supporting Trump and from corporations and other politicians to withdraw from him, Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Insider.

California Representative Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the parliamentary minority, may have started to backtrack in his support for Trump due to the corporate response, Hambrick said.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Trump’s representative in the Oval Office. Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times / POOL / Getty Images

“People say it’s mainly because of the cuts to businesses he faces and his party.

“People have traced him to all the cuts in corporate donations, especially to him.”

Insider has contacted McCarthy’s office for comment.

Businesses don’t just cut funding

Cutting funding is not the only action companies can take to sever ties with Trump and his supporters.

In recent years, companies have come together more and more to write open letters, Hambrick said, but these may not have such a big influence on politicians.

“If the Business Roundtable wrote a letter, it would have some effect, but not as much as reducing political donations,” Hambrick said.

Companies have probably cut funding to some politicians before, Hambrick said, but “nothing on this scale, nothing with so much fanfare or visibility.”

Companies are also taking other steps in response to the siege, but those aren’t necessarily directed at politicians, said Forrest Briscoe, a professor of management at the Smeal College of Business at Pennsylvania State University.

Twitter, for example, purged 70,000 accounts associated with QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory, and Amazon Web Services, Apple and Google are among the companies that severed ties with Parler, a social media site popular with Trump supporters.

Briscoe also mentioned the New York Stock Exchange. Jeffrey Sprecher heads his parent company, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Sprecher is married to Georgian Senator Kelly Loeffler, a staunch Trump supporter who has backed his baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

Loeffler was among lawmakers planning to vote against Joe Biden’s certification as president, although she changed her mind after the siege. But his years of supporting Trump could still cause companies to rethink their relationship with the NYSE, Briscoe said.

As more information about the siege is released, “it will be more and more ugly and ugly, and employees and customers are going to be leaning on these companies to do something and fundamentally punish Republicans who contributed to this result, ”Hambrick said.

Businesses are becoming more and more political

“Many of us are reluctant to enter political waters,” a CEO told Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, founder of Yale’s Chief Executive Leadership Institute, on condition of anonymity. “We don’t want to introduce politics in the boardroom or among our employees.”

“But we must recognize that threats to the rule of law are legitimate business concerns,” they continued. “It is very legitimate and therefore also very important that we speak out on these issues.”

The number of businesses responding to the Capitol headquarters will increase in the coming weeks, Briscoe said, and fuel a longer-term trend for businesses to become more political.

Their reasons for engaging in socio-political activism vary, he added.

“Sometimes it’s clearly in the best interests of the business, and sometimes not, it’s just a matter of values, beliefs and positions people have as citizens or personally,” explained Briscoe.

Often, companies decide to act because of demand from their employees, Briscoe said. In recent years, staff have been vocal about their socio-political positions and pressured their companies to take action, he said. Google employees, for example, fought Alphabet’s contract with the U.S. government’s Department of Defense on Project Maven, a drone warfare project – and, after months of protests, the company said that she would not renew the contract.

But it wasn’t just employees who urged companies to respond to the Capitol headquarters.

CEOs are under pressure to consult with their boards before taking action such as cutting or limiting corporate funding, Hambrick said. And the directors may have even pitched the idea to the CEO in the first place, he added.

And here they also have the support of customers. Americans are overwhelmingly in favor of suspending corporate financing, according to The Harris Poll. In their survey of 1,960 Americans, nearly three in four said they support companies that are currently ceasing political donations.

Ultimately, what companies and CEOs do matters, Sonnenfeld told Insider.

“Business leaders are the most reliable pillar right now – over the clergy, government officials, even the media and academics,” he said.

