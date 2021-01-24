Kamal says governor’s house reduced to PTI political post – Pakistan





KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal claimed on Saturday that the governor’s house of Sindh had been reduced to a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) political bureau which was being used to crush political opponents.

Kamal told reporters after appearing in court in a reference on accountability here that the PTI was trying to save corrupt and terrorist allies for the sake of its shaky government in the center.

Do whatever you want for me, but the PSP will do everything possible to get a full and fair count of the population of Karachi, he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to reconsider his decision to approve the result of the 2017 population census. [acceptance of the results] This is not only to deepen the sense of deprivation among the people of Karachi, but it will also lead to the creation of terrorists, he said.

He claimed that no matter the corruption or the crime, no one would touch him as long as he supported the PTI. But if you are against Imran Khan, you will certainly receive advice from the NAB and be declared a terrorist as well, he said.

He said former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar was accused of widespread corruption during his tenure but was not even summoned by the National Accountability Office because his party, the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan movement, was an ally of the federal government led by the PTI.

He said that recently an anti-state rally was held inside Sindh on the occasion of GM Syed’s birthday in which participants carried posters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Where is the state now? Did the rally have silent support from the PPP? This criminal silence means that the government of Sindh supports anti-Pakistani parties, he said.

Posted in Dawn, January 24, 2021

