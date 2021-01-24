20,000 Kanal lands reclaimed in Islamabad





Islamabad: A total of 20,000 kanal of state land worth 500 billion rupees has so far been recovered from land grabbers and invaders in a large operation in the capital launched on the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the latest documents shared by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad), the major anti-encroachment operation is being carried out jointly by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Administration of the Capital Territory of Islamabad (ICT) in almost all the regions of Islamabad. .

Areas from which state land was reclaimed included Sectors E-11, E-12, I-14, I-15, I-16, Tarnol, Khanna Pul, Karal Chowk, Expressway, Bhara Kahu, Bahria Enclave, Mouza Sinyarai, Srinagar Highway, Korang River Right-of-Way, Phulgran, Mohra Noor, Kot Hathiyal, Shahpur and Malata.

The CDA and the ICT administration also demolished buildings outside the home of former Senate Speaker Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari. During the operation in Tarnol, the civil administration removed the encroachments on a strip of five kilometers around the railway interchange.

It is relevant to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the Interior Ministry and the Islamabads administration to take action against what he called a powerful land mafia that had deprived people of their possessions. .

The data showed that many people moved the courts against the operation, forcing the administration to stop it for a while. A commission was also set up to verify the claims of those affected by the anti-encroachment operation that they had land ownership documents issued to them by the ICT administration.

Islamabad deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the anti-encroachment operation is underway to reclaim state land and will continue unless they achieve their stated goals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos