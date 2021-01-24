Independent vaccination, Ministry of Health: still under discussion





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Discussions between government and economic actors regarding the implementation of an independent vaccination program by the private sector have not progressed significantly since President Joko Widodo gave a green signal at the end from last week. The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) government spokesperson for handling the Covid-19 pandemic, Siti Nadia Tarmidzi, said the discussion was still under discussion and consultation with various parties. In the ongoing process, Nadia said, the government has conducted studies in various aspects to ensure that the implementation of independent immunization by the private sector can work effectively. “Still under discussion and consultation with various. The government is studying in various aspects to be really beneficial,” Nadia told Business, Sunday (24/1/2021). In the meantime, a number of things that have become the main consideration of the government in legalizing the vaccination program for the private sector include the implementation plan and the purchase of the vaccines to be used. In other words, the government is considering purchasing vaccines for independent immunization programs by commercial players as part of the ongoing negotiation process with AstraZaneca and Pfizer-BioNTech. For the record, the negotiation process between Indonesia and the two companies is still ongoing. Based on the schedule of PT Bio Farma Persero as the government representative, Indonesia signed supply contract with AstraZaneca on December 30, 2020 and is expected to obtain an Emergency Use Permit from the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) in April 2021. Meanwhile, the signature draft agreement between Pfizer-BioNTech and Bio Farma is scheduled to take place in January 2021. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan P. Roslani previously said business players have started discussions with all producers who supply Covid-19 vaccines to the market, including with Russian Sputnik. Meanwhile, the opportunity for the private sector to conduct an independent vaccination program at the second stage of injection may still be open. Apart from a positive signal from President Jokowi and ongoing discussions between the government and economic players, there is still more than a week of time for talks before the second stage of the injection is carried out. According to Siti Nadia Tarmidzi, the second phase of vaccination will be carried out in hospitals and clinics next week specifically for health workers. This will be followed by the vaccination of civil servants which should take place in early March 2021. “The injections are carried out in private hospitals, maternal and child hospitals [RSIA] private companies and clinics that have been designated as vaccine delivery locations, ”Nadia explained. quality content

