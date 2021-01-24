British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says UK variant of COVID-19 is deadlier





British scientists had previously determined that the variant could spread between 30% and 70% faster On Friday, at a press conference in London, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained that a variant of the coronavirus initially discovered in the UK in September is perhaps 30% more deadly than previous versions of the disease. According to USA todayScientists in the UK have previously determined that the variant, known as B.1.1.7, could spread between 30% and 70% faster than the previous dominant strain in the country. Read more: UK enters Level 4 lockdown as new variant of COVID-19 spreads In addition to spreading faster, it may be associated with a higher degree of mortality, Johnson said. The former average death rate of people aged 60 in Britain from COVID-19 was around 10 per 1,000 cases, Sir explained Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Officer of Johnsons. With the new variant, around 13 or 14 in every 1,000 infected people are expected to die, he said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a strategic partnership agreement with the President in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior towards the country, in Downing Street on 8 October 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown WPA Pool / Getty Images) Vallance went on to say that there is a lot of uncertainty around these numbers, but there is still great concern that the variant will have an increase in mortality as well as an increase in transmissibility. The announcement contradicts earlier statements by UK officials, who previously said there was no reason to believe the variant could make people sicker or cause more deaths. Research suggests that Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will continue to be effective against the new variant in the UK, which has now spread around the world, including the US, according to USA today. Read more: First reported U.S. case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a recent report that they expected the rapidly spreading variant to become the dominant strain in the United States by March, causing the disease to spread even further. As of January 20, CDC reported 144 cases of variant B.1.1.7 in the United States Luciana Borio, a COVID adviser to the Biden administration said she believed it was too early to say the variant directly resulted in more deaths. She said overcrowded hospitals, as is currently the case in the UK, could impact the quality of care, leading to more deaths. Borio also attributed the increased death rate to people avoiding or unable to get routine care during the pandemic. The story continues A question for @BorisJohnson: If the new covid variant is 70% more transmissible than the original, and seemingly deadlier, why is the current lockdown less drastic than the first? Especially when intensive care units are packed and NHS staff are reeling from stress and exhaustion? Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 22, 2021 There is no biological explanation yet as to why this variant is expected to be deadlier than the original version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, she said. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, said news of the new variant should encourage people to redouble their efforts to stay safe by wearing a mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated as soon as possible. they have access to it. Do you subscribe to TheGrios Podcast Dear culture? Download our latest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today! The post office British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says UK variant of COVID-19 is deadlier appeared first on TheGrio.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos