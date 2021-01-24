World Economic Forum: PM Modi and Xi Jinping to attend virtual Davos





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be among key world leaders attending the six-day online summit of the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda (WEF). The summit, which is to be held from January 24 to 29, will be an opportunity for discussions around the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination campaigns. Here’s everything you need to know about the Davos Summit of the World Economic Forum: 1. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also participate in the event. 2. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend the summit. 3. The main topics for discussion according to the WEF website will be Covid 19, climate change, technology, better businesses and a healthy future for the world. 4. This will also mark the launch of the WEF “Great Reset Initiative” which will begin preparations for the special annual meeting scheduled for May of this year. 5. On January 24, a concert with orchestras and choirs in Beijing, Drakensberg, Florence, Kabul, Philadelphia, Vienna and Sao Paulo, with cellist Yo-Yo Ma and musical director Marin Alsop will be presented. 6. On January 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a special speech. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also deliver remarks. 7. On January 26, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva will speak at the forum. 8. On January 27, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the summit. 9. Prime Minister Modi will speak on January 28. Jordan’s King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will also deliver their special addresses on the same day. 10. On January 29, the last day of the summit, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be the keynote speakers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos