Inside Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘epic bromance’





A new book has revealed the extent of Donald Trump and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “epic bromance” based on their mutual appreciation of wealth and “beautiful women.” Photo / AP

A new book goes into detail on the evenings with “beautiful women” who were at the heart of the “bromance” of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

An infamous sex trafficker has become a convicted pedophile and the self-proclaimed billionaire who would one day be President of the United States. From the late 80s, theirs was a love story for the ages.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump shared an “epic bromance,” a clip from Craig Unger’s American Kompromat, published in Vanity Fair this week, revealed.

The friendship was bound by a mutual appreciation of wealth and women and years of occupation of adjacent real estate in Palm Beach and in the Columns of Page Six.

“At that time, if you didn’t know Trump and you didn’t know Epstein, you were no one,” Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz told the New York Times in 2019, who later did part of Epstein’s defense team in 2006.

Introduced by Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, the two men’s lives have regularly crossed paths for decades in “a world of unimaginably decaying”.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had an “epic bromance,” a new book has revealed. Photo / news.com.au

“In the context of their highly transactional relationship, Trump’s friendship with Epstein struck viewers as a significant mutually beneficial connection,” Unger writes.

“In the ’90s Trump needed friends. He had just got on his knees in Atlantic City. In addition to helping Trump get on his feet, Epstein seemed like a late-day Hugh Hefner surrounded by gorgeous young women. , bespoke private planes. and spectacular residences, while Ghislaine Maxwell orchestrated an endless series of mobile feats in which Epstein entertained and played courtier of presidents, movie stars, brutal dictators, world-class scientists, billionaires on Wall Street, etc.

“And he would have sex with two, three or more young girls almost every day. Trump fitted in perfectly.”

“A great guy,” Trump told New York magazine of the disgraced financier at the time.

“It’s a lot of fun to be with him. They even say he loves beautiful women as much as I do, and a lot of them are younger. There is no doubt that Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse, the epicenter of the “unimaginably decaying world” of men. Photo / Getty Images

The world has long known how much the former president “loves beautiful women”. As for Epstein, fine.

A highly selective evening in 1992 held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach saw no less than 28 very attractive young women enter a “calendar-girl” contest, the entertainment for you guessed it only two guests male.

“Donald is supposed to be a party with VIPs,” contest organizer George Houraney told Trump, according to the Times.

“Are you telling me it’s you and Epstein? I know Jeff very well, I can’t let him take it out on the younger girls.”

Donald Trump with his wife, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach in 2000. Photo / Getty Images

Trump ignored the warning and made progress anyway.

Still, asked under oath in a September 2016 deposition if he had ever socialized with Trump in the presence of girls under 18, Epstein pleaded the fifth.

Unger claims in his book that the two frequently “shared” young women.

Trump was often the center of Maxwell’s attention, and the women who entered Trump’s orbit at times ended up being associated with both Trump and Epstein, spending part of their time living in a Trump Tower condo and part of Florida, in Mar-a-Lago or one of Epstein’s homes, “he wrote, adding that Trump” was truly part of Epstein’s image. “

Trump became known for hosting parties in suites at the Plaza Hotel, where older wealthy men were introduced to young women and girls as young as 15 who assumed “they would arrive somewhere in joining the party ”.

A party animal, a photographer, told The Daily Beast, Michael Gross, that Trump “would go from room to room.”

“It was guys with younger girls, sex, a lot of sex, a lot of cocaine, high end alcohol,” they said.

The two men were so closely related that Epstein claimed he even introduced Trump to his third wife, former U.S. first lady Melania, though neither of the Trumps ever mentioned he played a role in their meeting.

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

Everything seemed to be going perfectly. And then, in 2004, after a friendship of about 17 years, Trump and Epstein had a “serious falling out” when, according to Unger, Epstein sought to buy a “spectacular beachfront mansion in Palm Beach” just so that Trump is stealing the treat and claiming it for himself.

“From then on, every time Epstein’s name was mentioned to Trump, everything in the conversation instantly changed,” Unger writes.

Their relationship became so toxic that Epstein at one point told his friends that he blamed Trump for his legal issues with the Palm Beach County Police.

After Epstein’s 2019 arrest for exploiting and sexually abusing dozens of girls and women in his Manhattan mansion and elsewhere, including his Palm Beach estate and subsequent suicide, Trump sought to distance himself from his old best friend.

Gone are the glowing praise and descriptions of Epstein as great. Trump insisted, after Epstein pleaded guilty to his charges, that he “knew him as everyone in Palm Beach knew him.”

“I fell out with him. I haven’t spoken to him for 15 years,” the then president told reporters.

“I wasn’t a fan of him, I can tell you that.”

